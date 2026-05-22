McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC Attorneys Named to the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is proud to announce that Robert E. McCann, Esq. and Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. have been named to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, while Michael P. Minuti, Esq. has been recognized on the 2026 Delaware Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Selection reflects their outstanding professional achievement and significant peer recognition within the legal community.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in the state, while Rising Stars spotlights the top 2.5% of up-and-coming young attorneys under 40 or practicing less than 10 years. Selection to both is based on a rigorous process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievements both in and out of the courtroom.

Distinguished Leadership in Litigation

Two of the firm's senior attorneys continue their longstanding recognition on the Super Lawyers list, reflecting decades of leadership in civil litigation:

Selected each year since 2007, Founding Member Robert E. McCann, Esq. is a prominent personal injury attorney with more than 30 years of experience representing clients in complex matters involving motor vehicle accidents, birth injuries, Workers' Compensation, and other catastrophic injury claims. He is a court-appointed Judge Pro-Tempore and Settlement Master, a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the National Trial Lawyers Association.

An honoree each year since 2008, Partner Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. is a respected personal injury and employment law attorney with over 30 years of experience. He represents clients in complex matters involving motor vehicle and construction accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability, wage disputes, truck accidents, toxic torts, workplace violence, and wrongful termination claims. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Emerging Talent

Recognized for his growing impact in complex personal injury matters, one of the firm's rising attorneys continues to earn recognition on the Rising Stars list:

Selected since 2024, Associate Michael P. Minuti, Esq. concentrates his practice on personal injury litigation involving motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, premises liability, defective products, medical malpractice, and Workers' Compensation claims. He is Vice-Chair of the Delaware State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section for Kent and Sussex Counties and is a member of the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association.

About McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is a full-service personal injury law firm. To learn more, call 215-569-8488 or go to www.mccanninjurylaw.com to schedule a free consultation. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Abington, Pennsylvania, as well as Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware.

Media Contact

Teresa A. Ludwig, McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC, 1 215-569-8488, [email protected], mccanninjurylaw.com

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