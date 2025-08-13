McCann's Roofing & Construction Announces Aggressive Growth Plan to Dominate Oklahoma's Roofing Industry

"Our mission isn't just to put on roofs—it's to redefine what homeowners expect from a contractor," said Shay Brown, CEO. "We're not stopping until McCann's is the first name Oklahomans think of when they hear 'roofer.'" Post this

"We're not here to be one of the best — we're here to be the best," said Shay Brown, CEO. "Oklahomans know they can call us for quality, integrity, and speed, and that's why we're aiming for #1."

Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman — Local Leaders in Roofing

McCann's Roofing & Construction operates from multiple locations to provide faster response times and personalized service:

Edmond — Headquarters and primary service hub for northern Oklahoma City metro homeowners.

Oklahoma City — Serving the urban core and surrounding neighborhoods with emergency storm damage support.

Norman — Rapid-response teams specializing in both residential and commercial roofing.

Elite Credentials & Proven Results

McCann's is one of only 2% of contractors nationwide to hold the GAF Master Elite® certification, guaranteeing homeowners the highest quality materials, professional installation, and industry-leading warranties — including lifetime shingle coverage.

Highlights include:

450+ five-star reviews from satisfied homeowners across Oklahoma .

. 8 Readers' Choice Awards, reflecting years of consistent community trust.

A record-setting 24-hour complete roof replacement after tornado damage in Oklahoma City .

. A free roof donation for a disabled veteran couple recovering from severe hail damage.

Built on Community, Driven by Service

McCann's Roofing & Construction's success is rooted in giving back — from sponsoring local events to leading disaster relief projects.

"We live here, work here, and raise our families here," said Eric Brown, Sales Manager. "We don't just put on roofs — we help rebuild lives."

Next-Level Roofing for Oklahoma

To dominate the Oklahoma market, McCann's is:

Opening additional service hubs for faster storm response.

Using drone technology for precise, safe roof inspections.

Expanding insurance claim support to maximize homeowner benefits.

Offering enhanced workmanship warranties for added peace of mind.

About McCann's Roofing & Construction

McCann's Roofing & Construction is a family-owned, full-service roofing and construction company serving Oklahoma since 1995. With offices in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and Ada, McCann's offers roof repair, roof replacement, skylight installation, and exterior remodeling. As a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, McCann's delivers superior workmanship, premium materials, and customer-first service.

Media Contact

Shay Brown, McCann's Roofing and Construction, 1 4059575751, [email protected], roofingbymccanns.com

