McCann's Roofing & Construction Announces Aggressive Growth Plan to Dominate Oklahoma's Roofing Industry

GAF Master Elite® Contractor with 450+ 5-Star Reviews and 8 Readers' Choice Awards Expands Across Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCann's Roofing & Construction — a family-owned, award-winning roofing company with 450+ five-star reviews and 8 Readers' Choice Awards — has announced an ambitious growth plan to solidify its position as the #1 roofing contractor in Oklahoma. With a reputation built on craftsmanship, trust, and community, McCann's is expanding service coverage and investing in innovative solutions to set a new statewide standard for roofing excellence.
Founded in 1995 and led by Eric and Shay Brown, McCann's serves Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, Ada, and surrounding areas, specializing in storm damage repair, roof replacement, leak repair, skylight installation, and exterior remodeling.
"We're not here to be one of the best — we're here to be the best," said Shay Brown, CEO. "Oklahomans know they can call us for quality, integrity, and speed, and that's why we're aiming for #1."
Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman — Local Leaders in Roofing
McCann's Roofing & Construction operates from multiple locations to provide faster response times and personalized service:
- Edmond — Headquarters and primary service hub for northern Oklahoma City metro homeowners.
- Oklahoma City — Serving the urban core and surrounding neighborhoods with emergency storm damage support.
- Norman — Rapid-response teams specializing in both residential and commercial roofing.
Elite Credentials & Proven Results
McCann's is one of only 2% of contractors nationwide to hold the GAF Master Elite® certification, guaranteeing homeowners the highest quality materials, professional installation, and industry-leading warranties — including lifetime shingle coverage.
Highlights include:
- 450+ five-star reviews from satisfied homeowners across Oklahoma.
- 8 Readers' Choice Awards, reflecting years of consistent community trust.
- A record-setting 24-hour complete roof replacement after tornado damage in Oklahoma City.
- A free roof donation for a disabled veteran couple recovering from severe hail damage.
Built on Community, Driven by Service
McCann's Roofing & Construction's success is rooted in giving back — from sponsoring local events to leading disaster relief projects.
"We live here, work here, and raise our families here," said Eric Brown, Sales Manager. "We don't just put on roofs — we help rebuild lives."
Next-Level Roofing for Oklahoma
To dominate the Oklahoma market, McCann's is:
- Opening additional service hubs for faster storm response.
- Using drone technology for precise, safe roof inspections.
- Expanding insurance claim support to maximize homeowner benefits.
- Offering enhanced workmanship warranties for added peace of mind.
About McCann's Roofing & Construction
McCann's Roofing & Construction is a family-owned, full-service roofing and construction company serving Oklahoma since 1995. With offices in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and Ada, McCann's offers roof repair, roof replacement, skylight installation, and exterior remodeling. As a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, McCann's delivers superior workmanship, premium materials, and customer-first service.
Media Contact
Shay Brown, McCann's Roofing and Construction, 1 4059575751, [email protected], roofingbymccanns.com
SOURCE McCann's Roofing and Construction
