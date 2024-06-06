McCARTHY, LEONARD & KAEMMERER MERGES WITH MILLER LAW FIRM

Strategic Combination Creates Statewide Footprint and Leading Construction Practice

ST. LOUIS and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer L.C. and the Miller Law firm have combined forces, the two firms announced today. Moving forward, the firm will operate as McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller.

Now spanning the state with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, the combined firm comprises 30 lawyers in commercial litigation, management labor and employment law, real estate and development, business law, and mergers and acquisitions and more.

While the firm maintains a full-service offering, the merger was motivated by the two firms' shared vision to create a leading construction practice. The construction team now numbers 14 lawyers, ranking it among the largest in the state.

The firm represents owners, developers, general contractors, design professionals, subcontractors and suppliers, providing counsel throughout a project's life cycle: from contract preparation and negotiation to risk management and employment issues to dispute resolution through litigation, mediation and arbitration.

The legacy McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer firm is ranked nationally for Construction Litigation by Best Lawyers in America's "Best Law Firms," and is ranked Tier 1 in St. Louis for Construction Law, Construction Litigation and Real Estate Litigation. The combination with the Miller Law Firm bolsters the firm's trial and litigation capabilities; founder Steve Miller has resolved cases in more than 20 states, is a three-term chair of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association's Construction Law Committee and two-term chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Andy Leonard, a founding member of McCarthy, Leonard & Kaemmerer, noted that many of the firm's partners have known and worked with Miller for years, including as opposing counsel. Through these interactions, the lawyers saw they shared a similar approach to both litigation and the business of law.

"Our firm began 40 years ago with the goal of providing outstanding service and the highest quality legal representation at reasonable rates," he said. "Steve Miller shares our philosophy, and we could not pass up the opportunity to join forces with him."

Miller said the merger would provide his firm's clients with additional resources and bench strength.

"This represents not only a chance for me to partner with lawyers I greatly respect, but it is a great opportunity for our clients to have access to areas of specialty affecting their business," he said. "My new partners have unmatched experience in labor, employment real estate, business transactions and more, and our clients will benefit greatly from this depth of knowledge."

The St. Louis office for McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller will continue in the legacy firm's office at 825 Maryville Centre Drive in Chesterfield, Mo. The Kansas City office will be located in the legacy Miller Law Firm space in the Country Club Plaza at 4520 Main Street.

About the Firm

The Firm is a full-service business law firm with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo. The firm provides practical counsel in litigation, labor and employment, real estate and development, business law, mergers and acquisitions, criminal law, estate planning and probate law. More information is available at mlklaw.com.

