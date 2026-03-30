McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller Adds Thom Avery as Equity Partner

Veteran commercial litigator brings nationally recognized construction-dispute and lender-liability experience.

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller announced today that R. Thomas ("Thom") Avery has joined the firm as an equity partner, strengthening the firm's capabilities in complex commercial litigation, construction disputes and lender-liability matters.

Avery joins McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller from Capes Sokol in St. Louis, where he was a shareholder. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including construction, lender liability, business divorce, contract disputes and other commercial disputes. Avery's background aligns with our commitment to the highest level of service for clients in construction, business and real estate.

"Thom is an outstanding trial lawyer with a deep record of results and a reputation for smart, practical advocacy," said Andy Leonard, a founding member of McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller. "He expands our bench in high-stakes business disputes and complements our firm's commitment to delivering efficient, business-minded solutions for clients across Missouri, Illinois and beyond."

Avery has earned a national reputation in the field of lender liability. Over the course of his career, he has represented general contractors, builders and designers in arbitration, litigation and dispute resolution involving construction defects, contract disputes and mechanics' liens. He has obtained judgments and settlements, including judgments voiding guarantees, and he has negotiated favorable work-outs for clients in disputes involving banks and other financial institutions. He also has extensive experience representing companies and real estate developers in business-related disputes.

"I'm excited to join McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller," Avery said. "The firm has an outstanding reputation, strong platform, excellent lawyers and a clear focus on client service. I look forward to working with the team to help clients navigate complex disputes and achieve successful outcomes."

Avery has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation and Litigation – Construction (St. Louis) (2023–present). He has received the Milton F. Napier Award for Excellence in Trial Advocacy from The Lawyers Association of St. Louis and holds an AV Rating (highest) from Martindale-Hubbell.

Avery earned his J.D. from Washington University School of Law (1994) and his B.A., with honors, from New Mexico State University (1990). He is admitted to practice in Missouri and Illinois, as well as in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

About McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller

McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller is a Missouri-based law firm with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, representing businesses and individuals in litigation, dispute resolution, and transactional matters, with deep experience serving clients in the construction and commercial sectors.

Media Contact

Katherine Hollar Barnard, McCarthy Leonard Kaemmerer & Miller, 1 816-979-1601, [email protected], https://mlklaw.com/

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