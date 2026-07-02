MCCARTHY, LEONARD, KAEMMERER & MILLER WELCOMES VETERAN CONSTRUCTION AND BUSINESS LAW ATTORNEY DUDLEY McCARTER

McCarter Brings More Than 50 Years of Trial and Arbitration Experience, Landmark Missouri Supreme Court Victory, and Decades of Statewide Legal Leadership

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer & Miller L.C. announced today that Dudley McCarter has joined the firm as of July 1, 2026. McCarter, one of Missouri's most accomplished construction and business litigators, brings more than five decades of courtroom and arbitration experience to the firm's Chesterfield office.

McCarter has represented contractors, subcontractors, owners, design professionals, and public entities across a wide range of complex business and construction disputes. Over the course of his career, he has tried and arbitrated hundreds of contested matters, establishing a reputation for skilled and effective advocacy in both jury and bench settings.

Among his most notable achievements, McCarter successfully argued Byrne & Jones v. Monroe City School District before the Supreme Court of Missouri — a landmark decision in which the court held, for the first time, that an unsuccessful bidder on a public project is entitled to challenge a bid award on grounds that it was denied a fair and equal opportunity to compete. The ruling overturned nearly 75 years of prior case law and remains a significant precedent in Missouri public procurement law.

McCarter has been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for more than 30 consecutive years in the areas of business and construction litigation, and was named Missouri's Construction Lawyer of the Year by that publication. He is also a certified mediator for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Beyond his litigation practice, McCarter has devoted decades to leadership in the Missouri legal community. He served as President of The Missouri Bar in 1994 and as President of the St. Louis County Bar Association in 1986. He has also served on the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, the Board of Education of the Parkway School District, and the Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Foundation.

McCarter earned his B.A. cum laude from Knox College in 1972 and his J.D. from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law in 1975, where he was a member of the Law Review. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Dudley choosing to join our firm is an exceptional development for our clients and for our construction and business litigation practice," said Brian McGovern, the head of the Firm's Litigation Practice. "His depth of experience, his record of success in the courtroom, and his standing in the Missouri legal community make him a tremendous addition to our team."

About McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer & Miller L.C.

Founded in 1984 and based in Chesterfield, Missouri with an office in Kansas City, McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer & Miller L.C. provides experienced legal representation across a broad range of practice areas, including litigation, labor and employment, construction, corporate, real estate, criminal defense, family law, and estate planning. The firm serves clients ranging from large corporations and public entities to small businesses and individuals. More information is available at mlklaw.com.

Media Contact

Hailey Kawecki, McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer & Miller L.C., 1 913.225.7707 706, [email protected], https://mlklaw.com/

SOURCE McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer & Miller L.C.