McCaw Property Management Earns 5th Aggie 100 Award, Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Aggie-Led Businesses Worldwide

Founded and led by Kyle McCaw '00, McCaw Property Management provides full-service residential property management for single-family homes across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. The company operates a vertically integrated real estate ecosystem that includes in-house maintenance, investor consulting, brokerage services, and 1031 exchange support—helping clients grow and protect their rental portfolios through long-term wealth strategies.

"This recognition belongs to our incredible team," said Kyle McCaw, CEO of McCaw Property Management. "Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence drive everything we do. Our growth is a direct reflection of their hard work and our shared mission to serve property owners and residents with integrity."

The 100 Aggie-owned or -led companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth were honored at a formal celebration on October 10, 2025, inside the Ford Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field. Honorees were joined by family, employees, university leaders, and fellow entrepreneurs in celebration of their success.

"Recognizing a business and an Aggie Entrepreneur firmly rooted in Aggieland brought a unique and special touch to a program that now counts itself among the many Aggie traditions we hold dear."

About McCaw Property Management

McCaw Property Management is a full-service real estate management firm based in Keller, Texas, serving investors across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. The company provides comprehensive property management, maintenance, brokerage, and 1031 exchange services designed to help clients build long-term wealth through real estate. McCaw Property Management has been recognized on the Aggie 100 list five times for its sustained growth and commitment to excellence.

Learn more at www.McCawPropertyManagement.com.

About the Aggie 100™

Aggie 100™ honors the 100 fastest-growing Aggie-owned or -led businesses in the world and fosters a network of leaders who inspire the next generation of Aggie entrepreneurs. Nominees are ranked by percentage of compound annual growth in sales or revenues over a three-year period and must operate consistent with the Aggie Code of Honor and Core Values of Texas A&M University. Since its inception in 2005, the Aggie 100 has recognized over 1,025 companies and 1,234 Aggie leaders worldwide.

About the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship

The McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University serves as the hub for entrepreneurial education, networking, and assistance for Aggie students, former students, faculty, staff, veterans, and the broader business community. Offering more than 30 programs annually, the McFerrin Center equips entrepreneurs to act on opportunity and create lasting impact.

Learn more at mays.tamu.edu/mcferrin-center-for-entrepreneurship.

