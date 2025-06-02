McCaw Property Management Earns Highest Score in TrueMatch™ History, Named First-Ever Elite Tier Firm by PropertyManagement.com

McCaw Property Management, a leading DFW-based firm managing over 1,200 homes, has achieved the highest TrueMatch™ Score ever awarded by PropertyManagement.com—earning the exclusive "Elite Tier" designation for industry-leading performance, transparency, and client ROI.
KELLER, Texas, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCaw Property Management, a leading residential property management firm based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been named the first-ever "Elite Tier" partner by PropertyManagement.com after earning a record-setting TrueMatch™ Score of 95.5, the highest rating ever awarded by the platform.
This designation places McCaw at the absolute top of the industry — not by opinion, advertising, or sales spin, but by verified, data-driven performance metrics across the four most critical categories of property management: Performance, Cost, Trust, and Credibility.
"Getting to this tier isn't easy — in fact, it's intentionally difficult," said Eva Zivanovic, COO and Co-Founder of PropertyManagement.com. "The fact that McCaw achieved it speaks volumes about their operations, leadership, and commitment to redefining what it means to be a top-tier property manager."
What is the TrueMatch™ Score?
Developed by PropertyManagement.com, the TrueMatch™ Score is the first and only scoring system that matches property owners with the single best-performing, verified property manager in their market. Unlike traditional directories filled with pay-to-play ads or subjective reviews, TrueMatch™ is built on performance data, not opinions.
The TrueMatch™ algorithm analyzes managers across four dimensions:
- Performance – lease renewals, rent collection, time-to-lease, and leasing velocity
- Cost – fee transparency, competitiveness, and value delivered
- Trust – verified licensing, consistency, client reviews, and contract clarity
- Credibility – years in business, scale, stability, and data integrity
Only firms who open their books to rigorous analysis can even qualify for scoring. McCaw didn't just qualify — it broke the record.
Why McCaw Scored 95.5 (Elite Tier)
McCaw Property Management stood out in every category:
- Exceptional Renewal Rates – indicating long-term tenant satisfaction and stability
- Elite ROI-to-Cost Efficiency – high value delivered relative to fees charged
- Transparent Operations – clear pricing, contracts, and policies
- Operational Maturity – accurate reporting, process excellence, and proven results
- Strong Review Volume & Ratings – consistently high satisfaction across platforms
With over 1,200 homes under management, McCaw serves property owners across Dallas, Fort Worth, Keller, Plano, Frisco, and surrounding areas.
Kyle McCaw, Founder & CEO, Responds
"This isn't just a badge. This is 20+ years of hard-earned trust, performance, and relentless focus on delivering results for our clients," said Kyle McCaw. "We opened up our books because we believe in transparency — and it paid off. We're proud to be the first-ever Elite Tier partner, and we're just getting started."
Podcast Feature: Raising the Standard
PropertyManagement.com's leadership will join Kyle McCaw on an upcoming episode of "How Real Estate Changed My Life," discussing how the TrueMatch™ Score is reshaping the industry and why verified performance is the new gold standard.
Subscribe on your favorite platform and visit http://howrealestatechangedmylife.com/ to listen and learn more.
About McCaw Property Management
Founded in 2002, McCaw Property Management is a full-service residential property management firm focused on helping landlords build long-term wealth through efficient operations, transparent service, and data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Keller, Texas, McCaw manages over 1,200 single-family homes across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Visit: https://mccawpropertymanagement.com/
Contact: Kyle McCaw — CEO
Phone: 817-491-2553
Email: [email protected]
About PropertyManagement.com
PropertyManagement.com is a trusted platform that connects property owners with top-rated, verified property managers. Its proprietary TrueMatch™ Score is the industry's first objective, data-driven performance system that identifies the single best manager for each owner's property and goals. Learn more at [www.PropertyManagement.com].
