McCaw Property Management Earns Highest Score in TrueMatch™ History, Named First-Ever Elite Tier Firm by PropertyManagement.com

"Getting to this tier isn't easy — in fact, it's intentionally difficult," said Eva Zivanovic, COO and Co-Founder of PropertyManagement.com. "The fact that McCaw achieved it speaks volumes about their operations, leadership, and commitment to redefining what it means to be a top-tier property manager."

What is the TrueMatch™ Score?

Developed by PropertyManagement.com, the TrueMatch™ Score is the first and only scoring system that matches property owners with the single best-performing, verified property manager in their market. Unlike traditional directories filled with pay-to-play ads or subjective reviews, TrueMatch™ is built on performance data, not opinions.

The TrueMatch™ algorithm analyzes managers across four dimensions:

Performance – lease renewals, rent collection, time-to-lease, and leasing velocity

Cost – fee transparency, competitiveness, and value delivered

Trust – verified licensing, consistency, client reviews, and contract clarity

Credibility – years in business, scale, stability, and data integrity

Only firms who open their books to rigorous analysis can even qualify for scoring. McCaw didn't just qualify — it broke the record.

Why McCaw Scored 95.5 (Elite Tier)

McCaw Property Management stood out in every category:

Exceptional Renewal Rates – indicating long-term tenant satisfaction and stability

Elite ROI-to-Cost Efficiency – high value delivered relative to fees charged

Transparent Operations – clear pricing, contracts, and policies

Operational Maturity – accurate reporting, process excellence, and proven results

Strong Review Volume & Ratings – consistently high satisfaction across platforms

With over 1,200 homes under management, McCaw serves property owners across Dallas, Fort Worth, Keller, Plano, Frisco, and surrounding areas.

Kyle McCaw, Founder & CEO, Responds

"This isn't just a badge. This is 20+ years of hard-earned trust, performance, and relentless focus on delivering results for our clients," said Kyle McCaw. "We opened up our books because we believe in transparency — and it paid off. We're proud to be the first-ever Elite Tier partner, and we're just getting started."

Podcast Feature: Raising the Standard

PropertyManagement.com's leadership will join Kyle McCaw on an upcoming episode of "How Real Estate Changed My Life," discussing how the TrueMatch™ Score is reshaping the industry and why verified performance is the new gold standard.

Subscribe on your favorite platform and visit http://howrealestatechangedmylife.com/ to listen and learn more.

About McCaw Property Management

Founded in 2002, McCaw Property Management is a full-service residential property management firm focused on helping landlords build long-term wealth through efficient operations, transparent service, and data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Keller, Texas, McCaw manages over 1,200 single-family homes across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Visit: https://mccawpropertymanagement.com/

About PropertyManagement.com

PropertyManagement.com is a trusted platform that connects property owners with top-rated, verified property managers. Its proprietary TrueMatch™ Score is the industry's first objective, data-driven performance system that identifies the single best manager for each owner's property and goals. Learn more at [www.PropertyManagement.com].

McCaw Property Management

