McCaw Property Management Named Preferred Vendor for Keller Williams Dallas Metro North Offices in Flower Mound

We're honored to partner with Keller Williams. Our team lives by the same values — transparency, trust, and results. This isn't just a vendor badge. It's a responsibility to raise the standard Post this

This partnership reinforces McCaw's growing reputation as the most trusted name in property management across the Dallas-Fort Worth market and deepens its commitment to supporting real estate agents and their clients with reliable, transparent, and results-driven property management services.

Aligned With KW Values

To earn Preferred Vendor status, McCaw Property Management demonstrated clear alignment with the Keller Williams belief system, which includes values such as:

Win-win or no deal

Integrity – Do the right thing

Customers always come first

Trust starts with honesty

Success – results through people

Backed by National Recognition

Earlier this year, McCaw Property Management earned the highest TrueMatch™ Score in history — 95.5 — from PropertyManagement.com, becoming the first-ever "Elite Tier" property manager in the United States. This score is based on verified leasing performance, cost transparency, operational credibility, and trustworthiness, not paid placements or self-reported reviews.

With over 1,200 properties under management and a 20+ year track record, McCaw continues to deliver performance at scale while maintaining personal, local-level service.

A Win for Agents and Clients Alike

This new partnership means Keller Williams agents in their Flower Mound office now have a proven, vetted property management firm they can refer with confidence — knowing their clients will receive:

Clear communication

Transparent pricing

Strong tenant placement & retention

Seamless handoffs and superior service

"We've built McCaw to be the kind of partner that agents never have to worry about referring," said Kyle McCaw, Founder and CEO. "We protect the agent's reputation, serve the client with integrity, and help owners build long-term wealth through real estate."

About McCaw Property Management

McCaw Property Management is a full-service residential property management firm based in Keller, Texas, serving landlords and real estate investors across the DFW Metroplex. Known for operational excellence, client transparency, and industry-leading results, McCaw helps property owners maximize their investment returns while minimizing stress.

To learn more, visit www.McCawPropertyManagement.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kyle McCaw

Founder & CEO

McCaw Property Management

[email protected]

817-559-3163

Media Contact

Kyle McCaw, McCaw Property Management, 1 8174912553, [email protected], https://mccawpropertymanagement.com/

