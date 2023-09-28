McClatchy CEO Elected News/Media Alliance Board of Directors Chair

"The News/Media Alliance's work to preserve and sustain quality journalism is more important than ever and I look forward to benefiting from Tony's aggressive, strategic and results oriented leadership approach." Tweet this

Together, Tony, the Board and Alliance staff will advocate, lobby and implement new initiatives that will support the thriving news and magazine media sectors.

Tony's work with his team at McClatchy in creating a digitally driven, sustainable media company is consistent with the focus of the Alliance. McClatchy's reinvention of the business model has driven significant digital audience growth and strong operating results. This turnaround from a print-dependent model has been driven by an enterprise-wide digitization effort, investments in local differentiated content, culture change, and innovative strategic partnerships.

Hunter stated, "I'm honored to assume this role and build upon the momentum created by Danielle, the Board, and the NMA team. Aggressively addressing the economic and technological issues facing our industries is of urgent importance."

Prior to his time at McClatchy, Hunter led the reinvention of the Tribune Publishing's business model and also served as Chairman of Nucleus Marketing Solutions—a collaborative venture between McClatchy, Gannett, Hearst, and Tribune—from 2016 to 2019.

The News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news and magazine media organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print and digital publishers of original journalism. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., the association focuses on ensuring the future of journalism through communication, research, advocacy, and innovation. Information about the News/Media Alliance can be found at http://www.newsmediaalliance.org.

McClatchy features a powerhouse of vibrant news brands that have earned awards and national recognition, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee. The McClatchy digital platform hosts over 30 news sites and a robust digital content offering from syndication partners. Our platform is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. Through state of-the-art technology, we reach more than 95 million unique visitors per month by providing essential news and information to the communities we serve. We're in the midst of a digital transformation, leveraging our platform to deliver mission-based journalism, independent reporting and innovative customer solutions in order to serve our audience at the highest level. Connect with us on social media @mcclatchy or at mcclatchy.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Loving, News/Media Alliance, 5713661000, [email protected], www.newsmediaalliance.org

SOURCE News/Media Alliance