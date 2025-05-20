McConnell Golf Files Lawsuit Against The Cincinnati Insurance Company Over Failure to Cover Hurricane Helene Damages

"Cincinnati Insurance has had over seven months and a mountain of documentation. Their refusal to pay is not only unwarranted—it's unacceptable," said Christian Anastasiadis, COO of McConnell Golf. Post this

The policy includes specific "Tee-to-Green" coverage designed for golf courses, as well as additional protections for outdoor golf infrastructure, landscaping, and business interruption losses.

Hurricane Helene brought devastating wind damages to McConnell's properties: the Country Club of Asheville (NC), Musgrove Mill Golf Club (SC), and the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech (VA). The storm caused significant destruction to greens, bunkers, tennis courts, fencing, and other golf course assets, not to mention the unsurmountable clean-up work. It also forced operational suspensions, resulting in lost business income for months, with Musgrove Mill and the Pete Dye Course at VT just now to fully re-open for play. "We have spent millions to get the courses back up to play," said Christian Anastasiadis, COO of McConnell Golf.

While Cincinnati initially paid out a limited amount under a separate "Tree and Shrub" endorsement, Cincinnati has only offered $108,493.66 for the remainder of the claim—far short of the $3.1 million in verified damages McConnell Golf submitted, along with a sworn proof of loss. The insurer's failure to provide a full and timely coverage determination has left McConnell Golf with unreimbursed costs and operational challenges across all three properties.

"Cincinnati Insurance has had over seven months and a mountain of documentation. Their refusal to pay is not only unwarranted—it's unacceptable," said Anastasiadis. "This policy was tailored for golf course protection. We got the run-around, and it's time Cincinnati honored their commitment."

The complaint alleges violations of North Carolina's statutes regarding unfair methods of competition and unfair and deceptive acts or practices in the business of insurance, including failure to conduct a reasonable investigation, delayed claims processing, and bad-faith settlement practices. "Trust, we will be seeking full damages, treble damages for unfair trade practices, attorneys' fees, and a jury trial," Anastasiadis said.

McConnell Golf, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, operates premier golf clubs across the Southeast and is recognized for its commitment to excellence in course quality, member experience, and integrity in business.

Media Contacts:

Christian Anastasiadis, COO 919-235-8900 [email protected]

Charles George, Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP, 919-781-4000 [email protected]

Media Contact

Martin Armes, McConnell Golf, 1 9196087260, [email protected], www.McConnellGolf.com

SOURCE McConnell Golf