McDonald's McRib Lawsuit Response Shows Best Practices for Litigation-Driven Publicity

Crisis management expert David Margulies says McDonald's swift response to the McRib lawsuit offers a model for managing litigation-driven publicity.

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McDonald's swift and measured response to the recent McRib class action lawsuit demonstrates how companies should handle litigation-driven publicity, according to crisis management expert David Margulies, founder and president of The Margulies Communications Group.

"When lawsuits generate headlines, the worst response is frustration, anger or panic," said Margulies, who has more than 40 years of experience advising organizations on reputational risk. "By responding quickly and accurately in the same news cycle, McDonald's limited speculation and prevented the issue from escalating."

Margulies said companies should focus on evaluating the actual impact of coverage, including whether a story is gaining traction across social media or likely to fade quickly.

"Not every lawsuit creates meaningful reputational or business risk," he said. "Overreacting can extend a story that would otherwise disappear."

According to Margulies, McDonald's also benefited from its ability to communicate directly with customers over time with positive information on products, promotions or other company news.

"Sometimes the smartest strategy is restraint," Margulies said. "As the saying goes, the best fight is often the one you don't have."

