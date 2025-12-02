McDowell Sonoran Conservancy appoints new Chief Executive Officer

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is delighted to announce that Angy Shearer will join the organization as Chief Executive Officer on December 15, 2025.

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is delighted to announce that Angy Shearer will join the organization as Chief Executive Officer on December 15, 2025. Shearer brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. Since 2024, she has served as Vice President of Advancement at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, where she led philanthropic strategy and community engagement. Previously, she was Associate Vice President of Major Gifts at United Way of Southern Arizona, advancing donor relationships and mission impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angy's leadership and vision to the Conservancy," said Melinda Xanthos, Acting Board Chair of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. "Her proven track record in advancing nonprofit missions and engaging communities will be invaluable as we continue to lead conservation in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve through stewardship, science and education."

"In a landscape shaped by time and resilience, stewardship is a shared responsibility and I'm honored to be leading that work at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy," said Angy Shearer, incoming CEO.

"Angy has been a thoughtful and trusted partner in advancing the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's mission. Her leadership has strengthened our community of supporters and helped position us for the future," said Joseph Specter, President and CEO. "We're grateful for all she has contributed and wish her every success as she steps into this new role with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy."

Current McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Interim CEO Mike Roberts will facilitate a transition plan over the next three months, ensuring continuity and a smooth onboarding process. Roberts has recently led the Conservancy through a period of renewal, guiding staff and volunteers with resilience and vision. Later in the handoff, Roberts will return to his role as Board Chair.

Shearer's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Conservancy as it strengthens its commitment to conservation, education, and community engagement in Scottsdale and beyond.

