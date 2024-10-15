MCG and Case Management Institute Partner to Provide Utilization Management Training and Certification

"By partnering with MCG Health, the Case Management Institute can now offer online courses to effectively train future case managers on the principles of evidence-based medicine and utilization management." - Deanna Cooper Gillingham, RN, CCM, CEO of the Case Management Institute Post this

Through its various solutions, MCG provides a trusted source of unbiased, clinical decision support for case management professionals. Many healthcare leaders consider the regularly updated MCG care guidelines to be "leading practice" and over 3,100 hospitals, a majority of health plans, and many state and federal agencies utilize MCG to inform and guide effective care planning.

Under this new partnership, the Case Management Institute will be providing an academic course that will cover 10 specific areas:

1. Introduction to Utilization Management (UM) and the UM Process

2. Insurance Principles

3. Health-Related Legislation

4. Acuity and Severity Levels, Levels of Care, and Care Settings

5. MCG Inpatient & Surgical Care

6. MCG General Recovery Care

7. MCG Home Care

8. MCG Recovery Facility Care

9. Personalized Instructor Support

10. Additional MCG Practice

Ms. Cooper Gillingham states, "By partnering with MCG Health, the Case Management Institute can now offer online courses to effectively train future case managers on the principles of evidence-based medicine and utilization management."

MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve, said, "The challenge of hiring experienced clinical professionals is a major concern in the healthcare industry. MCG and the Case Management Institute are combining our industry-leading, educational solutions to help prepare these students with tools proven to optimize the patient experience."

For students or professionals seeking to learn more about the Case Management Institute's MCG program, please visit https://casemanagementinstitute.com/utilization-management-and-mcg-course/.

About Case Management Institute

The Case Management Institute provides training and resources to develop the Case Management workforce. Case Management Institute provides case managers and future case managers with professional development, education, training, resources, networking, and support to advance their careers, serve their clients, and practice case management with excellence. For more information visit: http://www.casemanagementinstitute.com

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK, and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

