MCG and Franciscan Alliance to Share Successful AI Strategies for Utilization Management at ACMA's 2024 Physician Advisor Conference

Key objectives of the session will include:

Assessing strategies to improve observation rates, mitigate denials, enhance payer-provider collaboration, reduce chart review time, and prevent staff burnout

Evaluating how optimizing documentation practices can support better patient outcomes

"I am thrilled to be co-presenting with the eminent physician leader, Dr. Anthony Akosa, from Franciscan Alliance at the 2024 ACMA Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference," said Ms. Lanter. "Our session qualifies for continuing education credit and will focus on the importance of using evidence-based guidelines - in combination with AI technology - to enhance clinical decision-making. This approach is particularly significant for healthcare leaders when they consider compliance with new legislation such as California's recent SB 1120 which requires a human being to be involved in the final decision. Dr. Akosa and I will demonstrate the importance of basing care management decisions on independently developed guidelines that can be surfaced and referenced by AI tools rather than just machine learning algorithms alone."

For more information about the session and to register for the ACMA Leadership & Physician Advisor conference, visit https://events.acmaweb.org/website/63446/home/.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and QGenda. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

