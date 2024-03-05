MCG Experts to Speak at HIMSS 2024 on Prior Auth Automation and CMS Final Rule Compliance

"With the release of the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule, MCG is well-prepared to expand this optimized workflow..." - Rajesh Godavarthi, Associate Vice President of Technology and Interoperability Post this

Mr. Godavarthi and Ms. O'Diam will also present the second interoperability showcase, "Prior Auth Automation: Insights from Real World Implementers (Parts 1 & 2)," on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 2:15-3:05 PM ET. This will be a panel discussion focused on the successful implementations that MCG has already completed with multiple payers and providers. With consideration for the CMS Final Rule (CMS-0057-F), panelists will also explore successful strategies for bridging clinical and IT needs between different stakeholders, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing the patient experience.

When asked about the upcoming HIMSS 2024 presentations, Mr. Godavarthi said, "MCG is excited to highlight our interoperability success that is already significantly reducing burdens for patients, hospitals, and health insurers. With the release of the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule, MCG is well-prepared to expand this optimized workflow, promote payer-provider collaboration, and help patients receive the right care at the right time."

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures its clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

