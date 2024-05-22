MCG Experts to Speak at the 2024 CMSA Conference on the Impacts of Artificial Intelligence in Case Management

Thought leaders from the leading provider of clinical decision support to explore how new technologies are changing the case manager role

SEATTLE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces two of its team members, Senior Clinical Integration Analyst, Miriam Moerbe, MS, BSN, RN, and Senior Healthcare Consultant from MCG Consulting, Cindy Young, BSN, MBA, RN, CMPC, will present at the Case Management Society of America (CMSA) Annual Conference happening June 4-7, 2024, in Providence, Rhode Island. The CMSA event is well known for bringing together case management professionals to share new strategies, best practices, and valuable resources.

Mrs. Moerbe will present the session, "Redefining Utilization Management: The Role of AI," on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Lunch Symposia at 11:00 a.m. (ET). This presentation will cover several topics including:

Various AI technologies currently available

Specific applications of AI technologies in the realm of utilization management

Potential risks/pitfalls associated with the use of AI in utilization management and guidance on how to avoid these issues

Ms. Young will present the session, "Future of Case Management: Navigating the Impact of New Technology," on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (ET). Her presentation will explore the urgent need for a balanced and informed approach to integrating and adopting new technologies (including AI and interoperability) into a case manager's workflow. Additional topics to be covered include:

Industry drivers for new technologies in case management workflows

How new technology supports case management actions around care planning and healthcare consumer management

Plans for new technology adoption based on government regulators' and healthcare organizations' timelines

Miriam Moerbe has over 20 years of clinical healthcare experience ranging from maternal health, home health, quality, informatics, and case management. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center and her Master of Science in Nursing Informatics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Before joining MCG, Miriam served as a Clinical Analyst, and then as the Director of Quality Management, Informatics, and Case Management within an independent rural hospital. Additionally, she has worked as a Clinical and Physician Strategist for a large EHR company consulting, developing materials, and training clinicians on new workflows and EHR use.

Cindy Young is a seasoned healthcare professional with over 35 years of experience spanning various healthcare settings. She started her career as a Critical Care Registered Nurse and subsequently ventured into hospital utilization review and disease-specific case management. Throughout her career, Ms. Young has held leadership roles in payer, provider, and clinical review organizations, showcasing her diverse expertise in clinical program development, case management, operations, network relations, and the use of analytics to enhance the quality, financial efficiency, and resource utilization within clinical programs.

For those interested in attending the annual CMSA Conference, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://cmsa.societyconference.com/v2/

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures its clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit: http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

Media Contact

Arri Stewart, MCG Health, (206) 389-5405, [email protected], https://www.mcg.com/

SOURCE MCG Health