MCG Experts to Speak on Clinical Authorization Improvement at Ohio Hospital Association Annual Meeting

Since the release of the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) in January 2024, providers and payers have been actively seeking new ways to streamline the clinical authorization workflow in time to meet the future compliance deadlines. MCG, widely seen as the current leader in evidence-based decision support technology, has been collaborating with payers and hospital systems across the nation for the past several years to automate these authorization processes.

MCG has achieved notable successes in authorization burden reduction with hospitals and health plans in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the Pacific Northwest. MCG was recognized by KLAS in 2023 with a Points of Light Award (along with MultiCare Connected Care and Regence) for optimizing prior authorization workflows between payers and providers via new technology.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures its clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

