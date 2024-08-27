MCG Integrates with Salesforce Health Cloud to Streamline Chronic Care Management

Independent publisher of evidence-based guidance integrates with Salesforce Health Cloud to support appropriate care for chronic diseases
SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces a new integration with Salesforce Health Cloud to support improved management of patients with chronic conditions and those undergoing transitions to different settings of care (i.e., ambulatory, recovery facilities, or home care). This new integration brings together the #1 AI customer relationship management (CRM) and the healthcare industry's most trusted, unbiased evidence-based guidance.
Salesforce Health Cloud's Integrated Care Management (ICM) feature now leverages the industry-leading, evidence-based guidelines in MCG Chronic Care and Transitions of Care via an interactive format. This combination of technology and clinical decision support helps optimize and simplify care planning for a patient's post-acute journey. With tools to identify patient needs with respect to social determinants of health (SDOH) and branching logic to suit a patient's individual situation, the new integration will significantly alleviate administrative burdens for both hospitals and health plan staff while helping to support evidence-based care management for populations with chronic conditions and patients requiring transition management. In addition, patient education materials from MCG Health can now be easily dispatched from within Salesforce Health Cloud to patients for enhanced education on diagnosis and treatment.
"MCG's collaboration with Salesforce Health Cloud brings a powerful, evidence-based tool for managing chronic disease," said MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve. "Through this new integration, MCG can help Salesforce's healthcare customers streamline their care planning and disease management programs. The solution greatly improves the ability of hospitals and health plans to adhere to evidence-based practice while improving clinical workflows, with clear benefits to the healthcare organization as well as, most importantly, the patient."
"Salesforce is thrilled to work with MCG to integrate their trusted, evidence-based guidance into Health Cloud, furthering the care of patients with chronic and complex diseases," said Salesforce's Amit Khanna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Health. "This integration further enhances our existing work with MCG and brings more valuable return-on-investment to our Health Cloud customers by focusing on delivering patient-focused and evidenced-based disease management."
