MCG Integrates with Salesforce Health Cloud to Streamline Chronic Care Management

"MCG's collaboration with Salesforce Health Cloud brings a powerful, evidence-based tool for managing chronic disease," said MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve. "Through this new integration, MCG can help Salesforce's healthcare customers streamline their care planning and disease management programs. The solution greatly improves the ability of hospitals and health plans to adhere to evidence-based practice while improving clinical workflows, with clear benefits to the healthcare organization as well as, most importantly, the patient."

"Salesforce is thrilled to work with MCG to integrate their trusted, evidence-based guidance into Health Cloud, furthering the care of patients with chronic and complex diseases," said Salesforce's Amit Khanna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Health. "This integration further enhances our existing work with MCG and brings more valuable return-on-investment to our Health Cloud customers by focusing on delivering patient-focused and evidenced-based disease management."

Interested parties can request a demo from MCG via this link: https://www.mcg.com/contact-us/schedule-a-demo/

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures its clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

