MCG Releases 28th Edition of Guidelines with New Support for the 2024 Medicare Advantage Final Rule

For the 28th edition, clinical experts enhanced MCG Inpatient & Surgical Care, Multiple Condition Management, Ambulatory Care, General Recovery Care, and Recovery Facility Care guidelines with Supplemental Medicare Criteria and new evidence summaries. The updates were designed to help payers and providers support compliance with the 2024 Medicare Advantage and Part D Final Rule (CMS-4201-F). For its software solution suites, Cite and Indicia, MCG made parallel updates to support visibility of the criteria and evidence summaries. In addition, MCG Cite for Guideline Transparency includes new enhancements that will allow Medicare Advantage payers to share the evidence supporting their coverage decisions more efficiently with providers and current (or prospective) health plan members.

Additional updates in the 28th edition include:

New observation care guidelines for pediatric patients and substance-related disorders within MCG Inpatient & Surgical Care

Language supporting a "whole person care" approach for care coordination has been added to MCG Behavioral Health Care. Additional substance use disorder content was updated to align with the recently released ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) Criteria (Fourth Edition)

A new Social Vulnerability Index Dashboard was added to MCG Benchmarks and Data to present information on socioeconomic status, household characteristics, racial & ethnic minority status, and housing type & transportation for U.S. populations (including Puerto Rico ) by zip code, county, and state

) by zip code, county, and state MCG Home Care now contains a statistical companion that includes data on the average number of home care visits by MCG care guideline, visit type, days from start of care, and average minutes per day by visit type (for both commercial and Medicare populations)

Regarding the 28th edition, MCG President and CEO, Jon Shreve, said, "This past year has seen some extraordinary work by the MCG clinical and technology teams as they help our payer and provider clients adapt to a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. I am confident that these new updates will help our customers meet compliance with CMS rules while continuing to drive healthcare decisions with the best available scientific evidence."

MCG clients will learn more about the new updates in the 28th edition through training webinars available on the MCG website at: https://www.mcg.com/client-resources/education-training/escholar-webinar-training/. In addition, MCG will hold several educational sessions related to the 28th edition at their annual Client Forum in Phoenix, Arizona (April 22-24).

