MCG Releases 29th Edition of Care Guidelines with Updates for Observation Care and Cellular Therapy

"Our dedicated clinical and technology teams at MCG Health have achieved remarkable strides over the past year. These advancements are instrumental in assisting our payer, provider, and government clients navigate the ever-changing landscape." - Jon Shreve, MCG Health President & CEO Post this

Highlights of the changes in the 29th edition of the MCG care guidelines include:

Five new observation care guidelines in MCG Inpatient & Surgical Care to support the use of observation care for specific diagnoses. In addition, a new calculator for mean arterial pressure (MAP) was added to the content (where applicable).

A new "Gene and Cellular Therapy" section containing guidelines for cutting-edge treatments was added to MCG Ambulatory Care. These therapies represent a significant leap forward in managing rare genetic disorders. In addition, a new guideline was added for specialty medication related to Alzheimer's disease.

For MCG Behavioral Health Care, selected guidelines now include both rationale and information on related CMS coverage guidance in alignment with the 2024 Medicare Advantage and Part D Final Rule (CMS-4201-F).

In order to address a wider population of patients who may be appropriate for hospital-at-home (HaH) level of care, a new guideline was developed for MCG General Recovery Care

For MCG Chronic Care, three new pediatric guidelines were added for anxiety, depression, and substance-related disorders. In addition, a new survey has been incorporated to assist organizations with meeting quality standards related to health equity.

Additional changes were made to the latest versions of MCG Cite and Indicia software to support compliance with the 2024 Medicare Advantage and Part D Final Rule (CMS-4201-F) as well as for related reporting and transparency requirements.

Regarding the 29th edition, MCG President and CEO Jon Shreve said, "Our dedicated clinical and technology teams at MCG Health have achieved remarkable strides over the past year. These advancements are instrumental in assisting our payer, provider, and government clients navigate the ever-changing landscape. I am optimistic that the latest updates enhance healthcare decision-making with cutting-edge technology and evidence-based care."

MCG care guidelines are among the most widely used decision support tools in the healthcare industry. They are currently licensed by a majority of U.S. health plans, over 3,100 hospitals, and several state and federal agencies. For the 29th edition, MCG clinical editors reviewed 207,078 scientific articles leading to a total of 46,987 unique citations in the MCG evidence base (including 5,687 brand new citations).

MCG clients will learn more about the new updates in the 29th edition through training webinars available on the MCG website at: https://www.mcg.com/client-resources/education-training/escholar-webinar-training/. In addition, MCG will hold several educational sessions related to the 29th edition at their annual Client Forum in San Diego, California (May 13-15).

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit http://www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Arri Stewart, MCG Health, (206) 389-5405, [email protected], https://www.mcg.com/

SOURCE MCG Health