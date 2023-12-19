McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic Is Proud To Announce The Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act Passes in Texas

The passage of this bill not only enhances the safety of dining out for individuals with food allergies but also catalyzes the fostering of greater food allergy awareness among the general public. Post this

The legislation mandates that restaurants prominently display DSHS-provided posters featuring essential information on significant food allergens, symptoms, preventative measures, and appropriate responses to allergic reactions. Additionally, food training programs and the food handler/manager certification exam must align with the allergen information outlined on the DSHS poster.

Dr. Serge de Golovine, a distinguished board-certified Allergist and Immunologist associated with the McGovern Allergy Clinic in Houston provided his testimony and expressed his optimism regarding the impact of this groundbreaking legislation. "At McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic, our team is dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive food allergy care and education. The passage of this bill not only enhances the safety of dining out for individuals with food allergies but also catalyzes fostering greater food allergy awareness among the general public."

With the enactment of the Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act, Dr. de Golovine envisions a significant reduction in the risk of cross-contamination within restaurants and heightened public awareness regarding food allergies. For additional details about SB 812 and the Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act, interested parties can refer to the official Texas legislative website.

About McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic

Since its establishment in 1956, McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic has been a cornerstone in Houston, Texas's allergy and asthma care field. The clinic boasts a team of board-certified physicians specializing in adult and pediatric immunology, providing compassionate patient care focusing on diagnosing and managing allergic diseases. Today, the clinic stands proud with a roster of highly skilled and board-certified physicians dedicated to adult and pediatric immunology. Leveraging their wealth of experience and expertise, these physicians are unwaveringly committed to delivering top-notch care to individuals from Texas and various states and countries worldwide. For more information, visit mcgovernallergy.com

Media Contact

Tracey Cleckler, You Squared Media Inc., 2818271177, [email protected], yousquaredmedia.com

Dr. Serge de Golovine, McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic, 713-661-1444, [email protected], https://www.mcgovernallergy.com

SOURCE McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic