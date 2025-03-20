MCG's Dr. William Rifkin to Speak at the ACMA 2025 National Conference on Observation Care and Utilization Trends

"I'm looking forward to sharing some insightful data around observation care utilization at the 2025 ACMA National Conference," - William Rifkin, MD, FACP, Associate Vice President and Managing Editor at MCG Health. Post this

"I'm looking forward to sharing some insightful data around observation care utilization at the 2025 ACMA National Conference," said Dr. Rifkin. "Recent clarifications of the Two Midnight Rule from CMS have given both payers and providers more defined boundaries around what qualifies for inpatient care. I will be discussing how evidence-based guidance can help support the appropriate placement of patients."

Dr. Rifkin oversees research, guideline writing, and the development of other content focused on acute inpatient care at MCG. Before joining MCG, he was an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. Prior to that, he was an academic hospitalist and Associate Residency Program Director at two other New York hospitals and at the Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency Program in New Haven, Connecticut. He has published research in the areas of hospital medicine and quality of clinical care. Dr. Rifkin graduated from the State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine, completed his internal medicine training at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, and is board-certified in internal medicine.

To learn more about the 2025 ACMA National Conference including registration details please visit: https://events.acmaweb.org/website/73353/home/.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their workflows. MCG's world-class customer service ensures its clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit http://www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Arri Stewart, MCG Health, (206) 389-5405, [email protected], https://www.mcg.com/

SOURCE MCG Health