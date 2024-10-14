MCH Announces Rapid Fall 2024 K-12 Educator Data Updates

"Starting communications and brand-building months ahead of competitors leads directly to better sales outcomes and stronger engagement," said Amy Rambo, President of MCH Strategic Data. Post this

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF K-12 DATA

Over the past two years, MCH has invested millions into developing proprietary data-gathering processes that ensure verified updates of educator information. Our system now runs every 30 days, validating educator contact data at over 81,000 schools. This new technology allows MCH to offer faster and more accurate updates than anyone else in the industry.

"Our commitment to providing up-to-date K-12 educator data means that businesses and organizations can connect with verified educators and decision-makers at the right time — leading to better engagement, stronger brand presence, and improved sales outcomes," said Amy Rambo, President of MCH Strategic Data.

FALL 2024 K-12 EDUCATOR DATA HIGHLIGHTS:

Added 4,232 new schools, increasing the total number of schools in our database to 129,943.

Removed 606,771 educators no longer at schools.

Added 717,125 new educators to school rosters.

Verified and updated 5,751,317 educator roles to ensure data accuracy.

"This level of speed and precision is unmatched in the industry. Starting communications and brand-building months ahead of competitors leads directly to better sales outcomes and better engagement," said Rambo.

WHY FAST AND ACCURATE EDUCATOR DATA MATTERS

Every year, schools and districts across the country make most of their staffing changes just before the new academic school year begins. The process of updating these records is complex and time-consuming, often taking months to complete. By the time this information is fully updated, many sales opportunities for that academic year have been missed.

MCH's ability to offer unmatched data updates provides a massive competitive advantage. Whether marketing educational products, software, or services, having up-to-date contact information as schools return from summer break gives MCH customers a head start. With MCH, you can build your brand and engage with educators when they are ready to make decisions—not months later.

MAXIMIZING RESULTS WITH MCH'S K-12 DATA

In addition to these rapid Fall updates, MCH will continue enhancing its education database by incorporating district updates and schools not yet included in its proprietary compilation technology. "With access to over 4,000,000 educators updated and verified every 30 days, our customers will see unprecedented results," said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. "We challenge industry leaders to add our monthly update flow to their marketing mix and experience the positive ROI."

EXPERIENCE THE MCH DIFFERENCE

To take advantage of the fastest and most accurate K-12 educator data on the market, contact MCH today to learn how our verified, up-to-date contact data can help you reach your goals and drive results.

