MCI USA Achieves Association Management Company Institute Re-Accreditation

For nearly 30 years, MCI USA's Association Solutions division has helped advance the goals of its mission-driven nonprofit clients. With more than 150 Association Solutions employees in its Chicago and Washington, DC, offices, MCI USA provides results-oriented experience and expertise in full-service nonprofit management, strategic planning, community building, creative services, accounting practices, technology solutions, event conceptualization, and more.

"We applaud MCI USA on this significant achievement," AMC Institute Chair Mark Engle said. "AMC Institute accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMC Institute Standard. Accreditation distinguishes MCI USA's ongoing commitment to leadership in association management."

Administered by AMC Institute, AMC Institute Accreditation is recognized and supported by ASAE & The Center for Association Leadership and is based on the ANSI Standard of Good Practices for the AMC Industry. ANSI requires that the standard be reviewed and updated regularly to remain an approved standard. Measurable performance practices include contracts and service delivery; employee recruitment, training and professional development; and financial management and internal controls, among others. AMCs must earn re-accreditation every four years, demonstrating to an independent outside auditor that they continue to meet the standard.

Association Management Companies specialize in managing associations and non-profit organizations, providing leadership and professional management services through experienced staff, best practices and shared resources. As AMCs manage multiple association and non-profit clients, their experience and knowledge base are broad and substantial, positioning AMCs as the preferred choice for full-service and specialized management services.

