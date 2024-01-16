MCI USA and North American Trailer Dealers Association Partner for Annual Show

MCI USA's convention division has partnered with the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Trifecta Collective, providing registration and lead retrieval services for its NATDA Trailer Show. NATDA stands as a distinguished professional business association dedicated to serving light and medium-duty trailer dealers across North America.

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA's convention division has partnered with the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Trifecta Collective, providing registration and lead retrieval services for its NATDA Trailer Show, formerly the NATDA Trade Show & Convention. NATDA stands as a distinguished professional business association dedicated to serving light and medium-duty trailer dealers across North America. Functioning as a cohesive force, NATDA brings these dealers together, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

"MCI USA is excited to work with NATDA on their premier event in the trailer industry," said Chris Williams, SVP, Registration & Housing, MCI USA. "We look forward to this collaboration and the ability to use our OneSystem Plus platform to create a seamless experience for event registrants."

The NATDA Trailer Show serves as the ultimate one-stop-shop for light and medium-duty trailer professionals, and the annual show features a comprehensive lineup of trailer categories. NATDA is dedicated to fostering dealership excellence at the Music City Center in Nashville Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2024. Additionally, the Women in Business Roundtable and Networking Event, hosted by the NATDA Women in the Trailer Industry Committee, serves as a collaborative space for women across the industry.

For over 30 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, housing, lead cultivation, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world. MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and housing platform.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live and virtual events, strategic and digital communications, consulting and community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Chris Williams, SVP, Registration & Housing, MCI USA, +1 972.349.7809, [email protected], www.wearemci.com/en-us

SOURCE MCI USA