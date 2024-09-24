MCI USA Congratulates RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for ASAE Power of A Award

We are so proud that one of our long-term client partners, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, is being recognized by ASAE with a prestigious Power of A Award. Post this

In response to the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on February 16, 2024, classifying frozen embryos as children, RESOLVE launched an urgent advocacy program. The ruling's impact not only halted IVF medical treatments at Alabama fertility clinics but also posed broader threats to reproductive rights nationwide. Recognizing the urgent need to address this crisis, RESOLVE launched an advocacy campaign that secured extensive nationwide media coverage, hosted an Advocacy Day at the Alabama State House, and rallied public and political support to counteract the decision's impact on IVF access.

RESOLVE's swift and focused advocacy initiative was successful. Alabama's governor signed a bill that protected doctors and patients involved in IVF from criminal and civil prosecution, just five legislative days from introduction. This immediate legislative response highlighted the campaign's effectiveness in influencing policy change. Additionally, the program significantly expanded RESOLVE's reach and engagement. Requests to bring free support groups to people in need increased by 12 times, registrations to RESOLVE's Federal Advocacy Day nearly tripled, and the organization saw a 69% increase in website visits, reflecting the heightened public engagement.

"I'm thrilled that our staff, volunteers, advocates, and partners who made an impact in Alabama are being honored with a Power of A Award," said Barbara Collura, President/CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. "There continue to be threats to IVF at both the state and federal levels, and RESOLVE remains focused on the fight to ensure that all family building options remain accessible and legal to anyone who needs them. We know now what works in a state when there is a threat to IVF, and we are ready to take on the next challenge."

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association will be recognized at ASAE's Annual Power of Associations Summit Awards on September 24, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for anyone experiencing infertility or challenges in building their family.

