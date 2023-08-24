MCI USA Convention Division Proudly Welcomes New Client Exhibit Management Associates, Inc. - Mid-America Trucking Show

This partnership gives us a chance to showcase what our new innovative registration platform, OneSystem Plus, can do to speed up and simplify the registration process for a Gold 100 event. Tweet this

"We're excited to partner with MCI USA to leverage the advanced capabilities of the OneSystem Plus platform as we seek to take our event registration and lead retrieval to the next level," said Toby Young, president of Exhibit Management Associates.

EMA is a full-service, results-driven event management agency that understands the importance of every aspect of the events industry. For more than 50 years, EMA's principal event, the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), has set the standard for events in the trucking industry. With a long history as the industry's largest and most well-attended annual event, MATS features more than 1 million square feet of exhibits and events, with over 860 exhibitors and 55,000 attendees each year.

For over 30 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, housing, lead cultivation, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world.‥MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and housing platform.

ABOUT MCI‥‥

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com.

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us.

