MCI USA Expands AI-Enhanced OneSystem Plus to Corporate Events

One of the newest features for OneSystem Plus is the AI assistant, Jade. Jade was meticulously designed to simplify event complexities, catering to both large and small organizations. This advanced tool redefines the standards for event technology, steering event management into the future.

Additional features offered by OneSystem Plus include:

Customer service center – Certain aspects of MCI's contact center will be fully automated using Jade, which will handle live chats and emails, and identify gaps in the information provided to the attendees before, during and after the event.

Attendee recommendations – Using attendee data, OneSystem Plus can share session and activity recommendations with each attendee to build an agenda based on their interests.

Intelligent data insights – Harness AI-driven data analytics to turn raw data into compelling narratives that refine your strategic approach.

Content generation ideas – Using the attendee feedback summary, the platform will help event organizers generate an agenda and content for the next event, based on AI-driven recommendations.

For over 35 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, sourcing, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world. MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and sourcing platform.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, VP, Communications, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, [email protected], www.wearemci.com/en-us

