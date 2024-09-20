MCI USA Named a 2024 Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Company

Our global team of experts in corporate events enables us to address our clients' most pressing challenges through strategic collaboration and immersive audience engagement. Post this

The annual report from MeetingsNet, a media brand delivering news and analysis on the meetings and conventions industry, is a unique resource for companies looking for experienced business-event planning partners. As a group, the organizations on the 2024 CMI 25 list executed nearly 150,000 corporate meetings and more than 1,400 incentive-travel programs in 2023, and in total those events used more than 7 million room nights at hotels and resorts around the world.

MCI USA talents create experiences that shape tomorrow's meetings and events that help hundreds of brands, across many diverse industry sectors, to unleash the power of their communities and reach their full potential.

"Our clients are seeking unique, creative solutions for truly memorable, interactive experiences. They see real value in collaborating with MCI, because we co-author an event strategy and attendee journey," added Lindsay Roberts, VP, Account Management, MCI USA. "They also rely on MCI to level up on sustainability, DEI, and emerging event technologies."

The CMI 25 list is published in the September/October 2024 issue of the MeetingsNet digital magazine and on http://www.meetingsnet.com.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/usa

