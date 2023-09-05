MCI USA Named a Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Company for 2023

Award winning experiential design capabilities combined with world-class service make MCI the global leader in corporate events and experiences. Tweet this

The annual list from MeetingsNet, a digital magazine and website dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, is the go-to resource for corporations looking for experienced planning partners. In aggregate, the companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list reported executing close to 85,000 corporate meetings and nearly 3,000 incentive travel programs in 2022.

MCI USA talents create experiences that shape tomorrow's meetings and events that help hundreds of brands, across many diverse industry sectors, to unleash the power of their communities and reach their full potential. In 2023, MCI USA is delivering 400+ event activations with over $38M in revenue for clients.

With a team across New York, Paris, and Geneva, Black Flower helps luxury brands shine, innovate, and thrive by combining culture, data, and technology. The agency is delivering more than 100 experiences for luxury clients worldwide this year. "Experiences will always be at the center of human connection," said Christine O'Connell, Black Flower Agency USA. "We are so grateful to be recognized for the experiences that we create for our clients, and the connections we have helped foster at events across the globe."

The CMI 25 list is published in the September/October 2023 issue of the MeetingsNet digital magazine and on http://www.meetingsnet.com.

