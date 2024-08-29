MCI USA Partners with the National Association of REALTORS® to Drive Non-Dues Revenue and Provide Exhibit Hall Management

MCI USA announces a strategic partnership with the National Association of REALTORS®, the largest trade association in the United States, representing 1.5 million members. MCI USA will take the lead in generating non-dues revenue across NAR's extensive portfolio of media channels and national events, while also serving as NAR's partner for Exhibit Hall Management.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), the largest trade association in the United States, representing 1.5 million members. Set to begin on January 1, 2025, this collaboration marks a significant step forward as MCI USA will take the lead in generating non-dues revenue across NAR's extensive portfolio of media channels and national events, while also serving as NAR's partner for Exhibit Hall Management.

NAR, renowned for its commitment to supporting real estate professionals, provides its members with essential tools, resources, and events, such as NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, one of the most influential gatherings in the real estate industry. By partnering with MCI USA, NAR aims to enhance its offerings and create new revenue streams that align with its mission of empowering real estate professionals.

MCI USA brings over three decades of experience in association solutions, specializing in strategic sales, revenue services, and creative event management. This partnership will focus on offering a deeper connection and engagement with NAR's vendor community, ensuring that NAR's industry partners can connect more meaningfully with its vast membership. Additionally, MCI USA will collaborate with NAR to design and manage exhibit hall layouts that optimize networking opportunities and enhance the overall experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NAR. This partnership will enable us to leverage our deep sales experience across media and event channels to enhance NAR's non-dues revenue programs," said Brittany Shoul, Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Operations at MCI USA.

"We're excited to partner with MCI USA to bolster industry collaboration and professional development opportunities for REALTORS®," said Marc Gould, NAR Chief Learning and Events Officer. "This partnership will expand our non-dues earning capacity and improve our members' experiences at NAR events."

MCI USA's commitment to excellence, supported by its global presence in 31 countries and a track record of driving significant revenue growth for associations, makes this partnership a promising venture for both organizations.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include live and virtual events, strategic and digital communications, consulting and community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Brittany Shoul, Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Operations, MCI USA, +1-410-584-1917

