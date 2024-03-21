MCI USA Receives National 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

MCI USA is proud to be recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace, empirically demonstrating our commitment to placing our people at the forefront of mission and vision. Post this

The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on employee feedback. Top Workplaces awards are determined by Energage's confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies are measured against the industry's most comprehensive benchmarks, built upon over 17 years of culture research spanning over 70,000 organizations nationwide.

"MCI USA has created a culture where our talents can thrive," said Laila Al-Lamadani, Senior Vice President, People & Culture, MCI USA. "We are intentional in fostering collaboration and inclusivity with programs that reinforce our progressive global culture. MCI USA is committed to delivering a quality end-to-end talent journey, from pre-hire assessment through onboarding, flexible workstyles and continuous professional development, all while cultivating genuine team-centricity."

"Our work is challenging but deeply engaging, and we attract and retain talents who care for one another while channeling their passion and intellectual horsepower towards delivering incredible client outcomes," said Gibson.

Top Workplaces USA 2024 winners are featured in USA Today and on the Top Workplaces website.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, Vice President, Communications, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, [email protected], www.wearemci.com/en-us

SOURCE MCI USA