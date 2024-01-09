MCI USA Selected to Partner on AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2024

MCI USA is excited to work with AIA over the next three years, beginning with their conference in June 2024. Post this

AIA24 is the distinguished gathering for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals. Taking place in Washington, D.C., June 5-8, 2024, this event marks a pivotal moment as AIA rebrands and expands its educational scope. AIA24 promises a dynamic experience with a focus on inclusivity, welcoming AEC professionals from all career stages and fostering a more global perspective. The event will introduce specific educational tracks and exhibit hall zones, streamlining the attendee experience and facilitating easy navigation to preferred sessions.

With an array of educational, networking and engagement opportunities, AIA24 aims to be the go-to event for firms seeking comprehensive educational development and immersive experiences. MCI USA is thrilled to be part of this transformative event, contributing to the success of AIA24 and its impact on the architecture and design community.

For over 30 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, housing, lead cultivation, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world. MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and housing platform.

