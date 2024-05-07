MCI USA Welcomes Danielle Hobson as Vice President, Strategic Marketing

Danielle brings marketing expertise and a fresh perspective to tell MCI USA's story to new audiences as well as our loyal clients. Post this

Danielle's marketing career spans sectors from media and data to healthcare and technology. Prior to joining MCI USA, Danielle was the Global GTM Marketing Lead across generative AI and system modernization at Publicis Sapient. Before that, she was the Senior Industry Marketing Lead across a portfolio of growth industries. With prior experience at InContext Solutions and Nielsen, her career highlights include navigating complex internal organizations, leading product marketing and strategic programming to impact bookings, building in white space, and developing talent.

In addition to her marketing experience, Danielle is a fierce advocate for changing the narrative around mental health. She founded Join Everhope, a weekly gathering for women to foster connection in a world of epic loneliness, and A Timeout with Mom, a content platform for moms and behavioral health professionals to share experiences.

"I'm excited to join the MCI USA team and look forward to innovating with such talented people to propel our business forward and make a meaningful difference to the clients and communities we serve," said Danielle Hobson, Vice President, Strategic Marketing, MCI USA.

