MCI USA Wins 2024 Cvent Pivotal Partner Award at Excellence Awards

By leveraging the power of the Cvent platform, MCI USA has been able to develop OneSystem Plus to deliver customizable solutions that meet the unique and distinct needs of our clients.

MCI USA's registration, housing, and lead cultivation services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and sourcing platform. OneSystem Plus uses custom-built technology that works with the Cvent platform to deliver events of all sizes the utmost speed, control and customization for registration, housing, and lead cultivation.

Held annually during Cvent CONNECT, the Cvent Excellence Awards celebrate customers from across the globe who are driving innovation in the meetings, events, and hospitality industry. The 12th annual awards recognized Cvent users from organizations of all sizes across industries for their ingenuity and dedication.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

