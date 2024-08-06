MCI USA Wins dotCOMM Awards for Digital Design, Branding and Social Media

MCI USA's Creative Services department is skilled at developing a distinctive brand voice and communicating with purpose. Post this

MCI USA's 2024 dotCOMM Awards are:

Platinum Award for Online Media Design, Digital Brochure: Kaitlyn Hall, junior graphic designer, designed a user-friendly brochure that explained the benefits of MCI's OneSystem Plus housing and registration platform. The digital brochure exemplifies modern, user-friendly design, blending creativity with technology to effectively communicate the product's unique benefits.

Gold Award for Website Redesign: Kelsy McCarthy, creative director, and Alex Huffman, UX designer, transformed Mission MSA's website into a modern platform that not only looks better but also provides an enhanced user experience. Adhering to WCAG guidelines, they made the site accessible to all users, including those with disabilities, by using high-contrast text, alt text for images and keyboard navigability.

Gold Award for Social Media Marketing, Social Branding Campaign: Kelsy McCarthy and Moriah Meeks and Jess Serafini, marketing managers, launched a comprehensive social media campaign for Mission MSA that introduced a new visual identity, delivered key messages, and engaged the organization's audience at a visual and emotional level.

MCI USA's Creative Services department is comprised of 20 talents delivering over 300 design, editorial, publication, branding, video and marketing strategy projects for dozens of associations and nonprofits.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include live and virtual events, strategic and digital communications, consulting and community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, VP, Communications, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, [email protected], https://www.wearemci.com/en-us

SOURCE MCI USA