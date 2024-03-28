MCI USA Wins Seven MUSE Creative Awards for Strategic & Digital Communications

I'm most proud of what is behind this well-deserved recognition: their inspiring collaboration, creativity and teamwork. Post this

MCI USA's 2024 MUSE Creative Awards are:

Gold MUSE Award for Corporate Identity: Aubrey Dockery, Graphic Designer, and Tom Radde, Front End Developer, created a new name, brand, and microsite for the conference hosted by the National Association of Elementary School Principals and National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Gold MUSE Award for Marketing & Promotional Brochure: Kaitlyn Hall, Junior Graphic Designer, designed a user-friendly brochure that explained the benefits of MCI's OneSystem Plus housing and registration platform.

Silver MUSE Award for Social Media – Live Event: Aubrey Dockery, Graphic Designer, worked with Kelly Reynolds, Associate Vice President, Marketing Services, to design and launch a compelling social media campaign to generate excitement for the Audio Engineering Society 2023 Convention and tied it to the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Silver MUSE Award for Marketing & Promotional Flyer: Larry Licup, Graphic Designer, employed a pink flamingo to convey the energizing spirit of the Incentive Research Foundation's Invitational in the Bahamas.

Silver MUSE Award for Video - Consumer Product / Services: Tom Radde, Front End Developer, crafted an engaging animated promotional video to promote MCI's OneSystem Plus housing and registration platform.

Silver MUSE Award for Publication – Program Guide: Stephanie Donnelly, Graphic Designer, used a Baltimore nautical theme for the program guide for the National Association of Biology Teachers' Professional Development Conference.

Silver MUSE Award for Corporate Identity – Brand Identity: Aubrey Dockery, Graphic Designer, captured the vibrant essence of Portland, Oregon to brand the Medical Library Association's 2024 annual conference.

"Seeing these projects come to life after months of detailed planning, creative conceptualization, and careful execution is incredibly rewarding," said Kelsy McCarthy, Associate Vice President, Design Services. "The clients' happiness and seven MUSE Awards are a testament to their hard work. I am so proud of our design team's exceptional talent that made this all possible!"

MCI USA's Creative Services department is comprised of 20 talents delivering over 300 design, editorial, publication, branding, video and marketing strategy projects for dozens of associations and nonprofits.

"I'm most proud of what is behind this well-deserved recognition: their inspiring collaboration, creativity and teamwork," said Carey Earle, Vice President, Creative Services. "They are tenacious and talented and always willing to tackle the tough challenges with their best thinking."

ABOUT MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. MCI USA has been named a USA Today 2024 Top Workplace. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, VP Communications, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, [email protected],

SOURCE MCI USA