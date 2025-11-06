MCIM Appoints Adam Jones as Chief Customer Officer to Strengthen Customer Success and Industry Impact

"Operators face increasing complexity, from scaling portfolios to managing regulatory and sustainability demands. My role is to ensure MCIM customers have not just a powerful platform, but a true partner—one that helps them achieve clarity across their portfolios and confidence in every decision." Post this

With more than 15 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, including leadership roles at Agile Frameworks, Accruent, and Verisae, Jones has built customer programs that directly link user success to business growth. His background spans every stage of the customer lifecycle—from adoption and retention to advocacy and expansion—making him uniquely suited to guide MCIM's global customer community through the next phase of growth.

"This is a pivotal moment for data center operations," said Adam Jones, Chief Customer Officer at MCIM. "Operators face increasing complexity, from scaling portfolios to managing regulatory and sustainability demands. My role is to ensure MCIM customers have not just a powerful platform, but a true partner—one that helps them achieve clarity across their portfolios and confidence in every decision."

As Chief Customer Officer, Jones will lead initiatives that strengthen the connection between Sales, Professional Services, and Customer Success, creating a single, integrated experience for MCIM clients. His focus will be on scaling proactive guidance, accelerating time-to-value, and expanding MCIM's global support programs for colocation, HCP/AI, and hyperscale operators.

"Adam understands that our customers measure success in growth, safety, profitability, and uptime—not logins," said Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. "He brings a relentless focus on outcomes by ensuring every client sees the operational, financial, and human impact of MCIM. His leadership helps move the entire industry toward more connected, data-driven operations."

Jones's arrival comes as data center operators re-examine how they manage risk, talent, and scale in an era of rapid growth. By uniting customer insight with operational intelligence, MCIM continues to help the industry move beyond reactive maintenance toward a more predictive, connected, and resilient future.

Built for mission-critical environments, MCIM helps operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability across data centers, financial institutions, and other high-availability facilities. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colocation providers, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and leaders across cloud, telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare, MCIM delivers a single source of truth for critical operations, uniting workflows, benchmarking data, and analytics to drive measurable reliability and efficiency gains.

Today, MCIM manages more than 6.5 GW of IT capacity across 90+ countries and six continents, powering cleaner data, faster decisions, and stronger centers worldwide.

