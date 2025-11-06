MCIM Appoints Adam Jones as Chief Customer Officer to Strengthen Customer Success and Industry Impact

MCIM Appoints Adam Jones as Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Global Customer Success MCIM, the data center industry's leading operating platform for mission-critical environments, today announced the appointment of Adam Jones as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Jones will oversee Customer Success, Implementations, and Customer Experience, aligning teams to deliver faster outcomes and deeper value for MCIM's global clients. With more than 15 years of enterprise SaaS experience at companies including Agile Frameworks, Accruent, and Verisae, Jones has built programs that tie customer adoption directly to measurable business impact. His focus will be ensuring that operators gain both clarity and confidence in their data and decisions as they scale portfolios and meet rising sustainability and compliance demands. "My goal is to ensure every MCIM customer has not just a powerful platform, but a true partner," said Adam Jones, CCO at MCIM. "Adam's appointment reinforces our commitment to helping customers see—and achieve—operational, financial, and human impact from MCIM," added Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. The announcement comes as MCIM continues rapid global growth, supporting more than 6.5 GW of managed capacity across 100+ countries, and driving the industry toward more connected, data-driven operations.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data center operators are under growing pressure to deliver more reliability, sustainability, and efficiency with fewer resources. To help customers meet that challenge, MCIM has appointed Adam Jones as Chief Customer Officer, leading Customer Success, Implementations, and Customer Experience worldwide.
Jones's appointment reinforces MCIM's mission to help operators, engineers, and executives make every data center stronger through connected workflows, clean data, and measurable results. Today, MCIM supports customers managing more than 6.5 GW of critical capacity across 100+ countries, empowering them to eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability.
With more than 15 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, including leadership roles at Agile Frameworks, Accruent, and Verisae, Jones has built customer programs that directly link user success to business growth. His background spans every stage of the customer lifecycle—from adoption and retention to advocacy and expansion—making him uniquely suited to guide MCIM's global customer community through the next phase of growth.
"This is a pivotal moment for data center operations," said Adam Jones, Chief Customer Officer at MCIM. "Operators face increasing complexity, from scaling portfolios to managing regulatory and sustainability demands. My role is to ensure MCIM customers have not just a powerful platform, but a true partner—one that helps them achieve clarity across their portfolios and confidence in every decision."
As Chief Customer Officer, Jones will lead initiatives that strengthen the connection between Sales, Professional Services, and Customer Success, creating a single, integrated experience for MCIM clients. His focus will be on scaling proactive guidance, accelerating time-to-value, and expanding MCIM's global support programs for colocation, HCP/AI, and hyperscale operators.
"Adam understands that our customers measure success in growth, safety, profitability, and uptime—not logins," said Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. "He brings a relentless focus on outcomes by ensuring every client sees the operational, financial, and human impact of MCIM. His leadership helps move the entire industry toward more connected, data-driven operations."
Jones's arrival comes as data center operators re-examine how they manage risk, talent, and scale in an era of rapid growth. By uniting customer insight with operational intelligence, MCIM continues to help the industry move beyond reactive maintenance toward a more predictive, connected, and resilient future.
About MCIM
Built for mission-critical environments, MCIM helps operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability across data centers, financial institutions, and other high-availability facilities. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colocation providers, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and leaders across cloud, telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare, MCIM delivers a single source of truth for critical operations, uniting workflows, benchmarking data, and analytics to drive measurable reliability and efficiency gains.
Today, MCIM manages more than 6.5 GW of IT capacity across 90+ countries and six continents, powering cleaner data, faster decisions, and stronger centers worldwide.
Learn more atwww.mcim24x7.com
Media Contact
Greg Richards, MCIM, 1 4077600345, [email protected], www.mcim24x7.com
SOURCE MCIM
