MCIM Appoints Industry Veteran, Jami Klotz, as CPO to Accelerate Trusted Intelligence for Data Center Operations

"Joining MCIM is an exciting opportunity to help advance the way mission-critical organizations operate. The platform sits on a uniquely rich data foundation that has the power to strengthen reliability, reduce risk, and support the operators who keep essential infrastructure running every day," Post this

"Joining MCIM is an exciting opportunity to help advance the way mission-critical organizations operate. The platform sits on a uniquely rich data foundation that has the power to strengthen reliability, reduce risk, and support the operators who keep essential infrastructure running every day," said Klotz. "I'm energized by the chance to turn that data into clear, actionable intelligence that improves uptime, builds trust, and drives predictable results for our customers. I'm honored to help lead this next chapter as we scale MCIM's impact across the mission-critical industry."

Klotz brings deep experience leading enterprise product strategy at Navigate360 and Bigtime Software, where she built and scaled enterprise platforms in environments where data quality, usability, and trust are non-negotiable. As CPO, she will lead MCIM's product organization with a focus on helping operators connect daily work on the floor to portfolio-level insight without adding complexity, silos, or noise.

"The demands on data center operators have fundamentally changed," said Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. "Colocation and AI-driven facilities are running denser and closer to the edge, leaving no room for fragmented tools or untrusted data. MCIM was built for this reality, and Jami's leadership will help us deliver sharper intelligence, faster execution, and stronger outcomes for customers who measure success in uptime, safety, and predictability" said Parks.

Under Klotz's product leadership, MCIM will continue to help customers make their data centers stronger by:

reducing operational risk through earlier visibility into asset and procedural weaknesses,

eliminating blind spots with clean, trusted data teams can act on immediately,

standardizing execution across sites without slowing operators down, and

supporting high-density and AI environments where reliability margins are shrinking and the cost of error is rising.

About MCIM

Built for mission-critical environments, MCIM helps operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability across data centers, financial institutions, and other high-availability facilities. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colocation providers, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and leaders across cloud, telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare, MCIM delivers a single source of truth for critical operations, uniting workflows, benchmarking data, and analytics to drive measurable reliability and efficiency gains.

Today, MCIM manages more than 6.5 GW of IT capacity across 90+ countries and six continents, powering cleaner data, faster decisions, and stronger centers worldwide.

Learn more at www.mcim.io

Media Contact

Greg Richards, MCIM, 1 407-760-0345, [email protected], www.mcim.io

SOURCE MCIM