MCIM Debuts New Brand and Website to Power the Future of HPC, AI, and Mission Critical Data Centers

"Our new brand reflects the category we lead and the customers we serve. MCIM exists to make every data center stronger, safer, and more financially resilient." Post this

"Colocation data centers and the emerging generation of HPC and AI facilities are powering global innovation at unprecedented speed," said Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. "These environments demand precision, consistency, and trustworthy operational data. Legacy general-purpose CMMS tools and retrofitted systems simply can't keep up. Our new brand reflects the category we lead and the customers we serve. MCIM exists to make every data center stronger, safer, and more financially resilient."

The updated brand introduces a modernized visual system, refined messaging, and a streamlined platform built around three core commitments to operators:

No silos. MCIM unifies mission critical workflows on one platform - enabling teams to operate with clarity, speed, and alignment across sites, regions, and organizational boundaries

No blind spots. MCIM provides clean, first-party operational data across more than one million supported assets, enabling faster and more confident decisions.

No going at it alone. MCIM pairs powerful technology with real-world expertise from former data center operators who partner with customers to strengthen reliability and performance at scale.

The new website, available now at www.mcim.io, reflects MCIM's market position as the only platform purpose-built to manage the full operational lifecycle of mission critical facilities. The site showcases expanded customer outcomes across labor efficiency, PUE improvement, reliability, and revenue optimization from higher-density deployment.

About MCIM

Built for mission-critical environments, MCIM helps operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability across data centers, financial institutions, and other high-availability facilities. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colocation providers, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and leaders across cloud, telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare, MCIM delivers a single source of truth for critical operations, uniting workflows, benchmarking data, and analytics to drive measurable reliability and efficiency gains.

Today, MCIM manages more than 6.5 GW of IT capacity across 90+ countries and six continents, powering cleaner data, faster decisions, and stronger centers worldwide.

Learn more at www.mcim.io.

Media Contact

Greg Richards, MCIM, 1 (804) 214-6293, [email protected], www.mcim.io

SOURCE MCIM