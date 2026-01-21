MCIM Debuts New Brand and Website to Power the Future of HPC, AI, and Mission Critical Data Centers

MCIM announced the launch of a new brand identity and website that formally unifies the company and its mission critical operations platform under the single name MCIM, signaling a sharper focus on supporting HPC, AI, colocation, and global enterprise data centers amid rising operational complexity. Formerly known as Fulcrum Collaborations, the company's rebrand reflects its purpose built approach to helping operators reduce labor costs, improve energy efficiency, and protect uptime through a unified platform designed for high density compute, liquid cooling, and tightening labor markets. The updated brand and website emphasize MCIM's core commitments of no silos, no blind spots, and no going it alone by unifying workflows, delivering clean first party operational data across more than one million assets, and pairing technology with hands on expertise from former data center operators. The new site also highlights measurable customer outcomes across reliability, PUE improvement, labor efficiency, and revenue optimization, reinforcing MCIM's position as the only platform built to manage the full operational lifecycle of mission critical facilities worldwide.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCIM, the mission critical operations platform trusted by leading HPC/AI, colocation, and global enterprise data centers, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website. The rebrand formally brings the company and its platform together under a single name:MCIM. Originally founded as Fulcrum Collaborations, the company now moves forward with a brand that reflects a sharp market focus and a clear purpose - empowering data center operators with a unified platform to reduce labor costs, improve energy efficiency, and protect uptime across global portfolios.
Data center operators are navigating the most consequential transformation in the industry's history.. High-density compute, liquid cooling, rising energy costs, and tightening labor markets have intensified the operational risk profile of mission critical facilities. MCIM's rebrand underscores its commitment to helping operators meet these pressures with the clarity, data quality, and operational rigor required to run the world's most advanced facilities.
"Colocation data centers and the emerging generation of HPC and AI facilities are powering global innovation at unprecedented speed," said Mike Parks, CEO of MCIM. "These environments demand precision, consistency, and trustworthy operational data. Legacy general-purpose CMMS tools and retrofitted systems simply can't keep up. Our new brand reflects the category we lead and the customers we serve. MCIM exists to make every data center stronger, safer, and more financially resilient."
The updated brand introduces a modernized visual system, refined messaging, and a streamlined platform built around three core commitments to operators:
No silos. MCIM unifies mission critical workflows on one platform - enabling teams to operate with clarity, speed, and alignment across sites, regions, and organizational boundaries
No blind spots. MCIM provides clean, first-party operational data across more than one million supported assets, enabling faster and more confident decisions.
No going at it alone. MCIM pairs powerful technology with real-world expertise from former data center operators who partner with customers to strengthen reliability and performance at scale.
The new website, available now at www.mcim.io, reflects MCIM's market position as the only platform purpose-built to manage the full operational lifecycle of mission critical facilities. The site showcases expanded customer outcomes across labor efficiency, PUE improvement, reliability, and revenue optimization from higher-density deployment.
About MCIM
Built for mission-critical environments, MCIM helps operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability across data centers, financial institutions, and other high-availability facilities. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colocation providers, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and leaders across cloud, telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare, MCIM delivers a single source of truth for critical operations, uniting workflows, benchmarking data, and analytics to drive measurable reliability and efficiency gains.
Today, MCIM manages more than 6.5 GW of IT capacity across 90+ countries and six continents, powering cleaner data, faster decisions, and stronger centers worldwide.
Learn more at www.mcim.io.
