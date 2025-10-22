MCIM Unveils Intelligent Bulletins: AI-Powered Reliability Alerts That Go Beyond OEM Bulletins

"Uptime isn't just a technical metric—it's a direct lever on both revenue and EBITDA. Intelligent Bulletins empower operators with the foresight they need to navigate this complexity, prevent failures, and protect value across every megawatt they manage." Post this

"As AI and HPC workloads reshape the data center, complexity is exploding, teams are converging, cooling systems are evolving, and the stakes have never been higher," said Mike Parks, CEO at MCIM. "Uptime isn't just a technical metric—it's a direct lever on both revenue and EBITDA. Intelligent Bulletins empower operators with the foresight they need to navigate this complexity, prevent failures, and protect value across every megawatt they manage."

Closing the Bulletin Gap with Innovation

Built on MCIM's proprietary dataset of more than one million data center assets worldwide, Intelligent Bulletins provides:

Less noise: Asset-specific intelligence instead of one-size-fits-all OEM notices

Less confusion: Color-coded urgency (Red, Yellow, Green, Blue) for instant prioritization

Faster action: Workflow-driven accountability ensures alerts are tracked to resolution

Better collaboration: Portfolio-wide visibility eliminates silos and blind spots across sites

More efficiency: Custom, one-time mapping of assets to meet operators where they work today across their CMMS, CAFM, and EAM platforms

"OEM bulletins often arrive late and rarely map cleanly to the fleet you actually run," said Michael Dongieux, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer at MCIM. "Intelligent Bulletins bridges that gap, continuously mapping every make and model to your real inventory and delivering actionable, workflow-ready alerts that prevent surprises and protect EBITDA."

A Reliability Platform for Modern Infrastructure

As AI and HPC workloads push power densities higher and operating margins tighter, yesterday's reactive bulletin model breaks down. At the same time, enterprise and financial institutions face global, multi-site challenges in managing diverse portfolios of critical assets. Intelligent Bulletins enables operators across industries to move beyond reactive maintenance and into a proactive, intelligence-driven model of operations.

By combining global data insights with real-time accountability, operators can achieve three critical outcomes:

Reduced downtime risk through earlier, more precise warnings

Operational efficiency by eliminating wasted labor on irrelevant alerts

Profitability protection by preventing outages that erode EBITDA

Availability

Intelligent Bulletins is available today as part of MCIM's mission-critical information management platform. To request a demo or get more information, visit [weblink] or contact [[email protected]].

About MCIM

MCIM makes the world's most demanding infrastructure stronger by helping operators eliminate silos, prevent failures, and protect profitability. Trusted by 3 of the top 4 colos, 8 of the top 10 global banks, and enterprises across technology, telecom, and manufacturing, MCIM delivers mission-critical information management across over 6.5GW of capacity and 350M square feet of critical infrastructure worldwide.

Media Contact:

Greg Richards

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

1-407-760-0345

