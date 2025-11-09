McKee Homes Launches $100,000 Matching Donation Campaign to Support Jamaica Hurricane Relief

"Every dollar donated helps feed families, restore homes, and get children back into their classrooms." - Pat McKee, Founder of McKee Homes Post this

"Jamaica holds a very special place in our hearts," said Julie Russo, Co-Owner of McKee Homes. "We've seen firsthand the strength, kindness, and resilience of its people. After seeing the damage from Hurricane Melissa, we knew we had to help."

Pat and Julie have been long-time supporters of the Rockhouse Foundation and its work to transform education in Jamaica. In 2021, Pat & Julie made a 10-year $1,000,000 financial commitment to help fund the construction of Sav Inclusive Academy in Savanna la Mar — a groundbreaking school providing access to inclusive education for children of all abilities.

When Hurricane Melissa struck on October 28, 2025, Savanna la Mar was located just 30 miles west of the storm's eye wall. The community and Sav Inclusive Academy sustained significant damage, and many families, staff, and teachers lost their homes.

"The rebuilding process will take time, but we're committed to being part of that effort," said Pat McKee, Founder of McKee Homes. "Every dollar donated helps feed families, restore homes, and get children back into their classrooms — and in Jamaica, that dollar goes a long way."

McKee Homes has established a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations directed to the Rockhouse Foundation for the ongoing relief work. All funds will directly support rebuilding efforts in Savanna la Mar and the Sav Inclusive Academy community.

How to Contribute:

Donate through the official McKee Homes GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hurricane-melissa-relief-fund-for-sav-inclusive-academy

Or mail a check made payable to Rockhouse Foundation to:

McKee Homes

c/o Pat McKee

4208 Six Forks Rd, Suite 810

Raleigh, NC 27609

McKee Homes invites community members, partners, and friends to join in the effort to bring relief and hope to those affected.

"This is more than rebuilding structures," added Russo. "It's about rebuilding lives — and showing that compassion knows no borders."

About McKee Homes:

Founded in 2010, McKee Homes is a North Carolina-based homebuilder known for its dedication to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and community engagement. With a mission of "Dedicated to the Cause of Home," McKee Homes supports both local and international initiatives that build stronger communities and brighter futures.

About the Rockhouse Foundation:

The Rockhouse Foundation is a Jamaican charity and U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming education in Jamaica. The Foundation partners with local communities to build and renovate schools, libraries, and educational facilities, fostering opportunity and inclusivity for children across the island

