McKee Homes Partners with Trees for the Triangle for Community Planting Event in Durham, NC

A total of 60 volunteers are needed for the planting, with roles available for all experience levels. Sign-ups will be managed through Activate Good for community participants and internally for McKee volunteers.

Planning for the project is already underway, with work continuing through the fall. Over the coming weeks, McKee Homes and T4T will collaborate on site preparation, volunteer coordination, and tree procurement.

Trees will be sourced one to two weeks before planting, which is optimal timing for healthy growth. On planting day, volunteers will receive on-site training led by T4T staff, followed by a full day of soil preparation, planting, and mulching. T4T will provide all soil amendments, tools, and materials.

In the spring of 2026, teams will return to conduct the first round of seasonal monitoring to ensure the survival and long-term health of the trees.

"Partnering with Trees for the Triangle gives our team a chance to make a lasting impact where we live and build," said Randy Finch, Director of Land Development for McKee Homes. "When you're in homebuilding, you see how growth and the environment overlap every day. This project is our way of helping restore some balance by helping restore the natural spaces and putting trees back where they belong. Our hope is that it makes our communities more resilient and beautiful."

Founded in 2018, Trees for the Triangle is a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the social and ecological resilience of the region by planting native trees in urban and suburban areas. The organization has already planted more than 3,000 trees and aims to reach 50,000 by 2050.

Its work focuses on neighborhoods most affected by heat, flooding, and low tree volume, so that all residents can enjoy the environmental and social benefits trees provide.

This partnership comes at a critical time for the region. Durham has seen rapid growth over the past decade, and with it, a significant loss of mature tree canopy due to development and extreme weather.

The City of Durham is currently conducting its 2025 Urban Tree Canopy Assessment to understand these challenges better. The new study follows a 2017 report that recommended planting 1,500 new street trees annually to maintain canopy coverage. The findings are expected to help guide local policy and planning in the years ahead.

"We've always believed that being a good builder means being a good neighbor, too," said Finch. "This partnership gives us a chance to roll up our sleeves and do something tangible for the environment. Planting trees might seem small, but it's the kind of work that adds up over time and leaves a lasting impact on the communities we're proud to be part of."

The McKee Homes planting event reflects the company's broader commitment to responsible growth, community embrace, and long-term environmental stewardship.

This marks the first-ever partnership between T4T and a homebuilder, setting a new precedent for how the construction and environmental communities can work together to support sustainable growth.

McKee Homes' involvement will serve as a model for future collaborations that combine homebuilding with environmental restoration.

Volunteer opportunities, role descriptions, and additional event details are available now on the Activate Good sign-up page, or you may contact McKee Homes for more information.

ABOUT MCKEE HOMES | www.mckeehomesnc.com

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, searching for a cure and supporting families affected by the disease.

