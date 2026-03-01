McKee Homes Reflects on 2025 Community Embrace and Homebuilding Across NC

"Alzheimer's has touched our family in a very personal way that never really leaves you," said Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes. "When buyers choose a McKee home, they're also helping us support families who are facing that same journey. That connection matters to us." Post this

One of the most personal efforts continued through the company's longstanding partnership with the Alzheimer's Association.

Through the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, McKee Homes donated a portion of every home sold to support research, care, and advocacy, while also participating in regional Walk to End Alzheimer's events.

In 2025 alone, those efforts resulted in more than $90,000 donated. The cause remains deeply rooted in the company's history, honoring the memory of Joe McKee and offering families the chance to be part of something meaningful through their home purchase.

"Alzheimer's has touched our family in a very personal way that never really leaves you," said Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes. "When buyers choose a McKee home, they're also helping us support families who are facing that same journey. That connection matters to us."

Community involvement in 2025 also included hands-on local action.

McKee Homes partnered with Trees for the Triangle for a large-scale planting event at its Page Townes community in Durham, marking the nonprofit's first collaboration with a homebuilder. Employees and volunteers worked together to restore the tree canopy and invest in the long-term health of their fast-growing region.

Beyond North Carolina, McKee Homes continued its support of the Rockhouse Foundation, helping improve learning environments for children in Jamaica as part of its broader Community Embrace initiatives.

That support took on added urgency following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, which severely impacted local schools and facilities. In response, the Sav Inclusive Academy Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund raised more than $105,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to assist with rebuilding efforts and help restore safe learning spaces for students.

The company also focused on the future of the construction industry by participating in the JOCO Works career exploration program.

As a Construction World Partner, McKee team members spent time with middle and high school students discussing career paths in homebuilding, from skilled trades to project management and design. The effort addressed a real need, as workforce shortages continue to affect housing availability nationwide.

"If we want our communities to stay strong, we need to invest in the young people who will eventually work, live, and raise their families here," said Barry Wilber, Area Construction Manager. "Being involved in JOCO Works gives us a great way to do that."

Alongside these efforts, McKee Homes introduced a refreshed brand identity in 2025. The update brought a clearer, more modern look to the company's website, messaging, and customer experience, while staying true to the values that have guided the business since its founding.

For homebuyers, the year reflected a builder focused not just on today's purchase, but on tomorrow's community.

As McKee Homes moves into 2026, the company remains committed to thoughtful growth, trusted relationships, and building places families are proud to call home.

To learn more about McKee Homes and its Community Embrace initiatives, visit www.mckeehomesnc.com

