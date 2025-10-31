McKee Homes Selects Fonville Morisey Barefoot to Lead Sales Across Triangle Communities

"What I like about FMB is that they don't just show homes — they bring real market insight. That helps our customers feel like they're making a smart decision, not just a quick one." — Trish Hanchette, President, McKee Homes Post this

"What I like about FMB is that they don't just show homes, they bring real market insight," said Trish Hanchette, President of McKee Homes. "That's huge for us because every buyer's situation is different. And it helps our customers feel like they're making a smart decision, not just a quick one."

FMB is known for its integrity, family-style culture, and focus on results, all qualities that align closely with McKee Homes' commitment to creating lasting value and life-changing moments for its buyers.

For homeowners, the partnership means added support from the first model home visit to the day they move in. FMB-trained sales associates will now represent McKee Homes' Triangle communities, offering local expertise and years of experience helping families navigate the buying process. Buyers can expect quicker communication, clearer information, and more confidence at each step.

With FMB's involvement, McKee Homes communities are being introduced with the right floor plans, pricing, and options to meet today's needs.

Buyers looking for an upscale lifestyle should explore The View in Durham, where McKee's Autograph Series offers large homesites near parks, golf, and downtown amenities.

Professionals wanting convenience and modern design will be drawn to Page Townes in Morrisville, close to Research Triangle Park and the airport.

For active adults, The Walk at East Village in Clayton delivers single-level living with resort-style amenities and a strong sense of community.

Buyers seeking more space and serenity will find it at Alder Creek in Benson, where up to half-acre homesites and a calm, country setting create the perfect place to put down roots.

Mckee Homes' newest community, Holston in Fuquay-Varina, is designed with families in mind, offering a wide range of floor plans, including multi-generational options. The community features a playground and dog park, all just minutes from Main Street.

"The Triangle has something for everyone, and so do our communities," Trish Hanchette said. "FMB helps us connect the dots for buyers, whether it's a first home, a move-up, or downsizing. At the end of the day, it's about making sure people land in a home they love."

Quick move-in homes are available now in several Triangle communities, with presale opportunities and VIP interest lists forming for upcoming phases.

Pricing starts in the $300s, with floor plans ranging from approximately 1,400 to more than 3,600 square feet. Buyers can connect with an FMB sales associate, tour a model home, or explore opportunities online at www.mckeehomesnc.com.

ABOUT MCKEE HOMES | www.mckeehomesnc.com

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, searching for a cure and supporting families affected by the disease.

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 1 919-291-7568, [email protected], https://www.mckeehomesnc.com/

