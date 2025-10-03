McKee Homes Walks to End Alzheimer's in Honor of Founder's Legacy

"Every step we take is a reminder that we're all in this fight together." – Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes. Post this

"Alzheimer's has touched our family in a very personal way," said Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes. "We know what it's like to watch someone you love lose their memories, and we don't want other families to go through that without support. That's why this walk, and the work the Alzheimer's Association does, is so important to us."

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's in the Triangle will be held on Saturday, October 4 at Halifax Mall in Raleigh. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony and walk starting at 10 a.m. Participants can choose a one-mile or two-mile route through downtown.

The event brings together families, caregivers, and community members, all walking with the shared goal of ending the disease. Funds raised during the event go directly to the Alzheimer's Association to provide care and support while advancing research toward prevention, treatment, and ultimately a cure.

There is no fee to register, but participants are encouraged to make a personal donation and help with fundraising efforts. Volunteers are also needed for event-day support, including registration, set-up, and Promise Garden activities.

The Promise Garden ceremony is one of the most moving parts of the Walk, with participants carrying flowers in different colors that represent their personal connection to the disease. It's a visual reminder of just how many lives are touched by Alzheimer's and why the fight to end it matters.

"The Triangle has always shown up for this cause, and we're grateful to be part of that," McKee added. "It's a great event that shows families they aren't alone. Every step we take is a reminder that we're all in this fight together."

McKee Homes invites homeowners, trade partners, and community members to join the team at this year's Walk. Those unable to attend can still support the cause by making a donation through the Alzheimer's Association website. Links to register, donate, or volunteer can be found on McKee Homes' Community Embrace page and the Alzheimer's Association event page.

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, searching for a cure and supporting families affected by the disease.

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 1 919-291-7568, [email protected], mckeehomesnc.com

