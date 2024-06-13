McKinney's Cyrene at Painted Tree Single Family Rental Community is Now Pre-Leasing

"Curve Development is thrilled to join the McKinney area and provide a wonderful place to call home for those looking to rent but still have the single-family living experience without the stress or financial commitment of home ownership," said Nathan Pile, president of Curve Development. Post this

Cyrene at Painted Tree features three- and four-bedroom homes with attached two-car garages and spacious private backyards, adding to its appeal. With eight floor plan types to choose from, single and two-story home elevations ranging from 1,300-2,100 square feet, there is a home to suit every lifestyle. Homes are now pre-leasing for a fall 2024 move-in date, with monthly rent starting at $2,550. The community is professionally managed by The Bainbridge Companies, allowing residents to feel like they own a home but do not have to worry about the stress of homeownership.

"Curve Development is thrilled to join the McKinney area and provide a wonderful place to call home for those looking to rent but still have the single-family living experience without the stress or financial commitment of home ownership," said Nathan Pile, president of Curve Development.

The leasing office is located at 3949 Bernese Drive in McKinney. Pre-leasing is now available virtually, with the leasing office anticipated to open in July 2024. A grand opening celebration is planned for November 2024, where visitors can tour the models and experience the community firsthand.

Visit Cyrene at Painted Tree online to learn more: http://www.cyreneatpaintedtree.com.

For more information about Curve Development and updates on Cyrene at Painted Tree, please visit http://www.curvedevelopment.com

About Curve Development

Curve Development is a national developer/builder based in Arizona, specializing in single-family rental projects coast to coast. Funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity fund, Curve is positioned to offer a wide variety of investment opportunities on a national scale. With financial resources, regional land partnerships, and a seasoned team, Curve is a trusted partner in real estate development with the agility, creativity, and strength to create limitless value. To learn more, visit Curve Development's website https://curvedevelopment.com/

