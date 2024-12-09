McLane Middleton Successfully Deploys TRĒ AI Solution - Premier New England Firm Replaces Legacy CRM in Same Day Deployment

"The simplicity of implementation, cost-effectiveness, and ability to test the system with a free trial made the decision even easier," said Michael C. McLean, Director of Marketing and Business Development at McLane Middleton. Post this

Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton has over 115 attorneys throughout offices in Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts.

"We chose TRĒ because it aligns really well with our needs as a marketing team in a law firm," said Michael C. McLean, Director of Marketing and Business Development at McLane Middleton. "Traditional CRMs often come with features that don't resonate with our attorneys, making adoption a constant challenge. Instead of investing heavily in a system that wouldn't be used effectively, we focused on finding a solution designed for our marketing team. TRĒ gives us a unified platform to manage and analyze both relationship and marketing data, with the added potential of integrating event and accounting data in the near future."

McLean continued, "The simplicity of implementation, cost-effectiveness, and ability to test the system with a free trial made the decision even easier."

"We are honored to welcome McLane Middleton into our rapidly growing TRĒ family," said Todd Miller, CEO of TRĒ. "McLane is the first in a series of firms to demonstrate that it's possible to swap a legacy CRM solution with TRĒ same day."

TRĒ AI is the maker of TRĒ, the smart and easy alternative to traditional heavy-iron CRM solutions for legaltech. TRĒ's AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence, combined with built-in eMarketing, and quick deployment enables firms to swap CRM list management, ERM, eMarketing, and data governance in a single day at a lower price point than classic heavyweight products. TRĒ's 30-day trial eliminates the risk normally associated with purchasing a CRM.

