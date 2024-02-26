McLaren Chicago Dealership Welcomes the Arrival of the 2024 McLaren Artura

Customers can shop for the 2024 McLaren Artura at McLaren Chicago in Chicago, Illinois

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLaren Chicago, a renowned dealership, proudly announces the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 McLaren Artura in its showroom. As one of the premier destinations for automotive enthusiasts in the Chicago area, McLaren Chicago is pleased to offer customers the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology and exhilarating performance of this latest addition to its extensive inventory.

The 2024 McLaren Artura boasts a lightweight design with a powerful hybrid powertrain, generating outstanding performance on both the road and the track. Under the hood, this supercar features a new hybrid twin-turbo V-6 and an electric motor paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering 671 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. In addition to impressive performance capabilities, the 2024 McLaren Artura offers a range of luxurious amenities and advanced features designed to improve the driving experience. The 2024 Artura also maintains uncompromising safety standards with the latest technology on offer.

Potential buyers are requested to visit the McLaren Chicago website to schedule a test drive of the 2024 Artura. This dealership is known for its exceptional customer service and has a knowledgeable sales team ready to answer questions. It offers a simple financing process where interested shoppers can navigate through a secure online portal and fill out a form. A finance team member from the dealership will reach out to the customer and provide additional details.

For more information about the new McLaren vehicles and the other services offered by the dealership, customers can visit McLaren Chicago, situated at 645 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, Illinois.

Mya Marzano, McLaren Chicago, 312-635-6482

