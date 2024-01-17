McLeod Cobb Reveals First Wave of Tenants For $100M Project in Corpus Christi MSA

"Target has validated the market. It is opening new avenues for additional national brands to locate in Portland," says Meredith McLeod-Cobb, partner in the Houston-based development firm. Post this

Portland is experiencing record growth in commercial and residential sectors. McLeod Cobb's pipeline includes a 10.8-acre sale to a multifamily developer, who's planning 300 class A units for Oliver's Way, located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 181 and Broadway Boulevard.

"The national retailers we're dealing with see the Portland market as a critical piece to their south Texas expansion strategy," says Michael McLeod-Cobb, a partner in the firm. "In fact, we have a lot more deals under negotiation at this time."

Upon completion, Oliver's Way will deliver 250,000 sf of commercial space to the market. The project's 17 pad sites front U.S. Hwy. 181, the main thoroughfare leading to Corpus Christi with a daily vehicle count exceeding 70,000 vehicles.

The wife-and-husband team has personally designed and laid out most of Oliver's Way. Osborne & Vane of Houston is the architect of record for the five-tenant retail building with the Houston-based firms of Cheyenne Construction Co. and ALJ Lindsey serving as general contractor and civil engineer, respectively.

Oliver's Way is McLeod Cobb's second investment in Portland, which the partners believe is at a tipping point for commercial and residential development. The market is suddenly attracting many of the same regional and national brands that are found in Corpus Christi, a 25-mile drive for local residents and vacationers.

"Portland is deserving of more growth," says Meredith McLeod-Cobb. "Target has blessed it and now others are coming too. We're looking forward to our next group of announcements later this year."

